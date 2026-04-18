Scorpions Cancel India Tour Citing ‘Unforeseen Medical Circumstances’: Will The Tickets Be Refunded?

Scorpions have postponed their long awaited India tour, Coming Home, citing unexpected medical conditions of the group members and their fans in India as a victim. The iconic German heavy metal band, the authors of such classic songs as Wind of Change and Blackout, was expected to play in various cities, such as Shillong and Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai, April 21-30. Tour promoters BookMyShow Live announced on social media that all shows are cancelled.

Scorpions Shillong Tour Cancelled

As the organisers said, the band was to start the tour in Shillong at JN stadium, and then perform in Delhi-NCR at HUDA grounds, Bengaluru at NICE grounds, and Mumbai at Jio Gardens in BKC. The promoters in their statement have apologised to the inconvenience caused to the fans and promised to refund all the tickets that were bought via BookMyShow automatically within 7-10 working days. Although the cancellation is a blow, the band has shown interest in coming back to India in the future as things will permit.

Scorpions Cancel India Tour: Will Tickets Be Refunded?

Having established a long-standing relationship with Indian audiences, Scorpions made their last visit to the country in 2001 and 2007, the year of their tours. Matthias Jabs, Klaus Meine, Pawew Mąciwoda, and Mikkey Dee are current members. The band had already announced their excitement to visit the Indian fans before the scheduled tour, reminiscing the good old times of their performances and hoped to do it in front of a new generation. Although the visit was abruptly cancelled, they have continued to be very popular in India and their fans are now awaiting a re-scheduled visit.

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