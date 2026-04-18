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Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit
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Home > World News > Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

Daniel Kinahan, Irish organised crime boss, has reportedly been arrested by Dubai Police on serious charges. The development, reported by Irish media, marks a major step in international efforts against organised crime networks.

Daniel Kinahan (Image: X)
Daniel Kinahan (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 18, 2026 12:11:02 IST

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Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

Daniel Kinahan: According to Irish media on Friday, Dubai police have detained Daniel Kinahan, a suspected leader of an Irish crime group, in connection with organised crime. In a statement, Dubai police claimed to have “arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country,” but they did not identify Kinahan.

Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

Daniel Kinahan: According to the police, the arrest took place on Wednesday after they received a judicial case from Irish authorities. According to the Irish Times, Kinahan was charged in connection with an Irish gangland feud. The guy was also referred to as Kinahan by a number of other Irish media outlets, including state television RTE. In 2022, the United States issued a $5 million reward for the capture of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, including Kinahan.

Daniel Kinahan Arrested By Dubai Police 

Daniel Kinahan: The Kinahan drug trafficking gang regularly uses Dubai as a hub for illegal activities, according to the US Treasury, which compared it to some of the most infamous criminal networks in the world. Daniel Kinahan’s attorney told the BBC in 2021 that accusations that he is a crime boss are untrue and that he has no criminal history or convictions. Kinahan’s representatives could not be reached by Reuters.

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(With Inputs From Reuters)

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Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

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Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports
Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports
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