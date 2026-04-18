IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 18 After GT Defeat KKR — RCB, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table: The Gujarat Titans rose to the occasion on Friday, securing a last-over five-wicket victory against the faltering Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following two losses at the beginning of the IPL 2026 season, the Gujarat Titans have now secured three consecutive victories, rising to fourth place in the points table with six points from five matches. On the other hand, KKR experienced their fifth defeat of the IPL 2026 season, remaining at the bottom of the rankings with only one point from a rain-affected no result against the leading Punjab Kings earlier in the season.

The team captained by Ajinkya Rahane remains the sole winless squad of the season after 25 games in IPL 2026.

GT successfully reached the 181-run target with two deliveries remaining against KKR, raising their net run rate (NRR) to +0.018 from -0.029 — a minor yet significant enhancement for the team captained by Shubman Gill.

The IPL 2026 standings’ top three spots stayed the same, with Punjab Kings at the zenith with nine points from five matches, as they are closely followed by champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals — each having eight points, with RCB in second due to a better NRR.

The middle of the table with teams possessing four points each, with Sunrisers Hyderabad ranking fifth due to a superior NRR, followed by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings.

The last two teams are the Mumbai Indians in ninth place, earning only two points from five matches, and KKR, sitting at the very bottom.

IPL Points Table After Yesterday’s Match:

Position Teams M W L NR Points NRR 1 PBKS 5 4 0 1 9 +1.067 2 RCB 5 4 1 0 8 +1.503 3 RR 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889 4 GT 5 3 2 0 6 +0.018 5 SRH 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576 6 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322 7 LSG 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 8 CSK 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 MI 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076 10 KKR 6 0 5 1 1 -1.149

KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane After Loss:

Rahane admitted it is tough to reflect immediately after the loss, but chose to focus on the positives. He highlighted Cameron Green’s counter-attacking innings under pressure as a major boost after early wickets.

“It’s never easy after immediately losing the game, and come and talk about the game. I thought I just wanted to talk about the positives, especially the way we started two-three wickets down. In Cameron Green’s innings, he was under pressure, but the kind of counter-attack he did had a positive impact. What he made was amazing to see, going after their bowlers. As you mentioned some time back, 147 for four, and from there, around 180 was slightly difficult from a batting unit, but credit to all our bowlers, the way they bowled, taking the game till the last over. Everyone contributed well,” he added.

(with agency inputs)

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