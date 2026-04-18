PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Skipper Mohammed Rizwan Trolled On X As ‘Champion’ Talk Fails To Stop Six-Match Losing Streak | Video

Rawalpindiz captain Mohammed Rizwan found himself at the butt of yet another joke after his viral video of referring to his side as champions didn’t benefit the team at all in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, with the side languishing at the bottom of the standings. The Rawalpindis have faced six consecutive losses, yet the captain continued to encourage his teammates to remain hopeful in a video. In a recent video released by the franchise, Captain Rizwan appeared to inspire his teammates. In a one-minute video, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen encouraging his teammate to maintain their self-belief since half of the tournament remains.

“Ye champion team hai end tak, tak 0.011 percent chance bhi hai (It’s a champion team, until there’s a 0.011 percent chance,” Rizwan said.

“We have to keep our hopes alive that we can win.”

“I’ll tell you a story. When Multan Sultans became champions, we lost the first four matches on the trot. We were one defeat away from elimination. But the almighty helped us, and we won 4-5 consecutive games and went on to become the champion.”

“Humein ladte rehna hai, ek champion ki tarah (We have to keep fighting like a champion). It doesn’t matter if we lose; we should fight like champions. No one should be disappointed, just enjoy your time,” he concluded.

Mohammed Rizwan’s video and the reactions:





As the local players responded to Rizwan’s address, the international team members – including Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, and bowling coach Courtney Walsh – looked puzzled, likely due to their inability to understand the captain’s words in Urdu.

Online users observed their facial reactions, resulting in humorous posts on social platforms.

Look at Sam billing face 😂

Shaberaati k sath phass gya🤣 pic.twitter.com/0XWpUthf1U — Iqra (@Iqra87685226) April 7, 2026

Ya to win hai ya Lunnn hai.. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t1dTgcCUlI — Pradeep Singh (@Pradeep91784562) April 8, 2026

That part time cricketer and full time maulana should go for tableegh. Why he is wasting time in haraam sports like cricket. He should do good deeds and stat away from haram sport which promotes betting — Mahmood, Omar (@ImOmarMahmood) April 16, 2026

The Pindiz faced a challenging first season in 2026, struggling to gain momentum in their debut.

Under Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership, the team faced numerous losses and concluded at the last place, revealing weaknesses in both balance and execution.

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