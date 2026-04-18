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Home > Sports News > RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosts Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 Match 26 today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With RCB comfortably in the top 4 and DC struggling for consistency, get the full Dream11 prediction, pitch report, and live streaming details for this 3:30 PM IST clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players in frame. Credits: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players in frame. Credits: ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 18, 2026 09:03:22 IST

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RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: An intense showdown is anticipated as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have appeared as one of the most formidable teams this season. Under the guidance of Rajat Patidar, RCB’s batting lineup has been performing reliably and often stepped up to the occasion. Players like Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and the middle order have offered crucial backing, establishing them as a strong team, particularly on their home turf.

Delhi Capitals, in contrast, have experienced an uneven beginning to their season. With Axar Patel at the helm, DC has displayed moments of brilliance but has yet to achieve full consistency. Featuring swashbuckling batters such as David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, the Capitals have the strength to take on any opponent, but a complete will be necessary to defeat a self-assured RCB team.

Toss: The match toss between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals will take place at 3 PM IST.

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Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction 

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounder: Axar Patel (c)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi

Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

RCB vs DC, Pitch Report: The pitch will be grassier to hold the surface together, as batting will be easier on this track. No dew factor is involved due to this being a day game. 

RCB vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar. 

RCB vs DC Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Also Read: PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 17— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

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RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

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RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report
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