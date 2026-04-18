PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 17— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: Quetta Gladiators easily beat the Lahore Qalandars by six wickets in Karachi on Friday, April 17, 2026. They chased down 135 runs with 22 balls to spare. The win put Quetta in fourth place on the points table, while Lahore lost for the third time in a row.

After limiting Lahore to 134 runs, Quetta came back from early losses thanks to a match-winning 104-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz. Rossouw did a great job of holding the chase together with an unbeaten 60, and Hasan played the aggressor with a smooth 49. Their stand took the game away from Lahore on a tough batting surface with low bounce and grip.

Even though Usama Mir bowled well and Sikandar Raza took a wicket, Lahore’s bowlers couldn’t stop the pair. Haris Rauf cost a lot of money, which let Quetta keep the required rate under control for the whole inning.

Earlier, Lahore’s batting fell short again in Karachi, where they were bowled out for 134. Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman both got out in the first three overs, which set the stage for another collapse. Haseebullah fought back with 33, but regular wickets kept Lahore on the edge of their seats.

Usman Tariq was the best bowler for Quetta, taking 3 wickets for 18 runs. Jahandad Khan also took 3 wickets for 35 runs. Abrar Ahmed was just as good, giving up only 14 runs in four overs that weren’t too expensive.

Usama Mir came in late and hit 22 runs off of just seven balls, which gave Lahore a fighting total. But it was never enough, and Quetta easily chased it down.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 7 6 0 1 13 +2.404 2 Islamabad United (ISU) 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481 3 Multan Sultans (MS) 6 4 2 0 8 +0.527 4 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 7 3 4 0 6 +0.483 5 Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 6 Karachi Kings (KRK) 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 7 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 6 2 4 0 4 -1.020 8 Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) 6 0 6 0 0 -1.821

PSL 2026: FAQS

Who won the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match?

The Quetta Gladiators won the match by six wickets.

Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) currently leads the table with 13 points.

Which team has not won a single match?

Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) is the only team yet to register a win this season.

Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi remains undefeated with six wins and one no-result.

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