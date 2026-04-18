GT vs KKR Highlights: Shubman Gill’s 86 Powers Gujarat Titans to Win; Kolkata Knight Riders Remain Winless in IPL 2026

GT vs KKR Highlights: The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in a clinical performance of contemporary T20 cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With nine balls remaining, the Titans chased down a target of 181 thanks to captain Shubman Gill’s brilliant 86 from 50 balls. Kolkata’s campaign is still turning into a nightmare despite a heroic performance from Cameron Green, who hammered a fighting 79. Ajinkya Rahane’s team is still at the bottom of the table after five games and no victories.

GT vs KKR: Shubman Gill steers chase with 86-run knock

The captain of the Titans, chasing 181, was outstanding from the first over. With eight boundaries and four massive sixes, Gill destroyed the KKR onslaught, preventing the necessary pace from ever rising into hazardous territory. During the middle overs, his masterclass successfully neutralized the threat posed by Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. Before Sai Sudharsan added a quick 22, his partnership with Jos Buttler (25) created the ideal foundation. Glenn Phillips with 17* and Rahul Tewatia kept their cool to end the match in the 19th over despite Gill falling in the 17th over.

IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj star for GT against KKR

With a deadly opening burst earlier in the evening, the Gujarat bowling unit validated Gill’s choice to bowl first. Kolkata was reduced to an astounding 32 for 3 in the first four overs by Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23), who took advantage of the early zip in the pitch. Ajinkya Rahane, whose problems at the top of the order have become a defining feature of Kolkata’s season, had a golden duck during the collapse. The visitors had a fighting total thanks to Cameron Green’s counterattacking 79, but KKR was at a serious tactical disadvantage due to the senior Indian core’s lack of assistance.

GT vs KKR Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table

The Gujarat Titans have solidified their position in the top half of the IPL 2026 standings with this triumph. They are among the most well-rounded teams in the tournament thanks to their ability to strike a balance between Rashid Khan’s spin magic and raw speed. Being the only team without a victory this season, KKR’s future appears to be getting harder. The team must now act quickly to address their top-order problems before their chances of making the playoffs completely disappear. For Shubman Gill and his clinical Titans, Ahmedabad continues to be a stronghold.

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