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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

Shubman Gill climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings, surpassing Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock for the Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Prasidh Krishna strengthened his hold on the Purple Cap with another wicket.

Shubman Gill climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 17, 2026 23:59:09 IST

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill claimed the top spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard after leading the Gujarat Titans to a five-wicket win with an 86-run knock. The right-handed batter overtook Virat Kohli in the standings. With 251 runs to his name, the right-handed batter has scored the most runs in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. He made his highest score against his former team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna in the first innings took a wicket. The right-arm pacer extended his lead over the purple cap leaderboard as the Titans recorded their third straight win.

With their first win at home, the Gujarat Titans have now moved to the fourth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders continue at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Despite a special knock from Cameron Green, KKR lost their fifth match of the season.

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

4

251

154.93

62.75

86

2

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

228

158.33

57.00

69*

3

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

5

224

142.67

44.80

62

4

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

222

213.46

55.50

63

5

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

5

213

190.17

42.60

91

6

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings

5

211

172.95

70.33

80*

7

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings

5

203

187.96

67.66

69*

8

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans

5

201

159.52

40.20

60

9

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

5

200

263.15

40.00

78

10

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders

6

190

157.02

38.00

52

6

Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings

5

185

172.89

46.25

115*

7

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

5

184

157.26

61.33

77*

9

Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals

5

176

177.77

44.00

81*

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

5

11

9.20

16.72

3/29

2

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

5

10

10.12

18.90

3/3

3

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

5

9

9.11

18.22

3/32

4

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

5

9

9.31

16.55

4/41

5

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals

5

7

8.47

20.57

2/19

6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

7

8.70

24.85

3/27

7

Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

7

9.17

22.28

2/30

8

Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans

5

7

10.05

27.28

3/29

9

Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders

6

7

11.35

32.42

2/38

Also Read: Who Is LizLaz? Age, Instagram, German Background & The Viral Post That Got Virat Kohli’s Attention

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Tags: GT vs KKRgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 most runsIPL 2026 most wicketsIPL statsKolkata Knight RidersNarendra Modi StadiumOrange CapPrasidh KrishnaPurple Capshubman gillvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

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