IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill claimed the top spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard after leading the Gujarat Titans to a five-wicket win with an 86-run knock. The right-handed batter overtook Virat Kohli in the standings. With 251 runs to his name, the right-handed batter has scored the most runs in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. He made his highest score against his former team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna in the first innings took a wicket. The right-arm pacer extended his lead over the purple cap leaderboard as the Titans recorded their third straight win.

With their first win at home, the Gujarat Titans have now moved to the fourth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders continue at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Despite a special knock from Cameron Green, KKR lost their fifth match of the season.

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling Figures 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 5 11 9.20 16.72 3/29 2 Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 5 10 10.12 18.90 3/3 3 Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 5 9 9.11 18.22 3/32 4 Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 5 9 9.31 16.55 4/41 5 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 5 7 8.47 20.57 2/19 6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 7 8.70 24.85 3/27 7 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 7 9.17 22.28 2/30 8 Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans 5 7 10.05 27.28 3/29 9 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 6 7 11.35 32.42 2/38

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