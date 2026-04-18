Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

For the second time on social media, former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of attention after he allegedly liked a post by German influencer LizLaz on Instagram, only to unlike few hours later on the platform. Although it’s still uncertain if the interaction was a coincidence or due to an ‘algorithm’ error, it triggered a significant discussion among fans on social media. Recently, LizLaz, who became a sensation after the event, has shared her thoughts on the situation.

LizLaz On Virat Kohli Liking The Picture:

“It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news,” the influencer was quoted as saying by HT City. “I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”

A previous video of the influencer has come back to light, where she expresses her admiration for Kohli, referring to herself as a fan. She mentioned that this fascination started during her initial trip to India last year, where she was introduced to cricket. She observed Kohli perform in the Indian Premier League.

“It was obviously the IPL last year, so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He’s just so good. So I was happy about him liking the picture.”

Virat Kohli recently liked a girl’s post on Instagram. After many people started trolling him for simply liking a post, the truth is that LizLaz is a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli from South Africa. Her dream is to meet Virat Kohli, and she has also gone to watch an RCB match at… pic.twitter.com/MLyOu0kgw6 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 17, 2026

LizLaz On Kohli: ‘I Feel Sorry For Him’

The German-South African influencer felt sorry for Kohli rather than being disappointed by the ‘unlike’ later on.

“No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually! I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.” She added that the sudden attention has led to new queries about work opportunities, and she is open to exploring options in India. She also expressed a desire to visit the country again soon.

Kohli On The Spot, Again!

A comparable controversy arose last year when fans observed that Kohli had ‘liked’ a post by Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Kohli later clarified, explaining that the interaction was due to the platform’s algorithm.

He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz, known as Jennifer in real life, is a German-South African vlogger focused on travel and music. She has developed an expanding fan following in India, especially after her track Samosa Samosa became popular online.

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