Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit Daniel Kinahan russian oil exports Amravati Viral MMS IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday Anumol Anukutty akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

German influencer LizLaz has broken her silence after a viral Instagram "like" from Virat Kohli sparked a social media storm. In an exclusive reaction, the self-proclaimed RCB fan expressed sympathy for the Indian cricket legend, saying she "felt a bit sorry" for the trolling he faced.

LizLaz and Virat Kohli. (X)
LizLaz and Virat Kohli. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 18, 2026 12:32:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

For the second time on social media, former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of attention after he allegedly liked a post by German influencer LizLaz on Instagram, only to unlike few hours later on the platform. Although it’s still uncertain if the interaction was a coincidence or due to an ‘algorithm’ error, it triggered a significant discussion among fans on social media. Recently, LizLaz, who became a sensation after the event, has shared her thoughts on the situation.

LizLaz On Virat Kohli Liking The Picture:

“It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news,” the influencer was quoted as saying by HT City. “I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”

A previous video of the influencer has come back to light, where she expresses her admiration for Kohli, referring to herself as a fan. She mentioned that this fascination started during her initial trip to India last year, where she was introduced to cricket. She observed Kohli perform in the Indian Premier League.

You Might Be Interested In

“It was obviously the IPL last year, so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He’s just so good. So I was happy about him liking the picture.”

LizLaz On Kohli: ‘I Feel Sorry For Him’

The German-South African influencer felt sorry for Kohli rather than being disappointed by the ‘unlike’ later on.

“No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually! I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.” She added that the sudden attention has led to new queries about work opportunities, and she is open to exploring options in India. She also expressed a desire to visit the country again soon.

Kohli On The Spot, Again! 

A comparable controversy arose last year when fans observed that Kohli had ‘liked’ a post by Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Kohli later clarified, explaining that the interaction was due to the platform’s algorithm.

He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.” 

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz, known as Jennifer in real life, is a German-South African vlogger focused on travel and music. She has developed an expanding fan following in India, especially after her track Samosa Samosa became popular online.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results 17 April 2026: Final Show Before WrestleMania Delivers Major Twists & Big Wins

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: LizLazvirat kohli’

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 18 After GT Defeat KKR — RCB, MI, CSK, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC, LSG

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Skipper Mohammed Rizwan Trolled On X As ‘Champion’ Talk Fails To Stop Six-Match Losing Streak | Video

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 17— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

GT vs KKR Highlights: Shubman Gill’s 86 Powers Gujarat Titans to Win; Kolkata Knight Riders Remain Winless in IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

Cygnet.One Introduces STRATA to Redefine Managed IT Services for Always-On Enterprises

Cygnet.One Introduces STRATA to Redefine Managed IT Services for Always-On Enterprises

Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday, April 18, 2026? Check the Latest Update Before You Step Out

US Renews Waiver Allowing Sale Of Sanctioned Russian Oil Despite Scott Bessent’s Pledge Not To — What Changes For India?

MP Heist: 5 Masked Gunmen Storm Bank of Maharashtra, Fire Shots in Daylight, Loot 10 Kg Gold and Rs 20 Lakh Cash | Watch Shocking CCTV Viral Video

REHAU India Unveils New Brand Film Showcasing Its German Engineering Legacy and Presence Across Everyday Interiors

Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama
Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama
Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama
Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

QUICK LINKS