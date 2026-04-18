An incident that occurred late in the night at a bar in Nagpur, resulted in a rowdy disturbance after a group of young people allegedly stormed into the bar and broke the place down after the manager refused to serve them alcohol. The incident was said to have occurred at SK Bar in Manevada Chowk locality at midnight on April 16, and was recorded on CCTV. The group entered the bar as it was about to close down at the end of the day and soon became violent, attacking employees and causing large scale property damage, according to initial information.

Watch: Viral Video Shows Youths Creating Ruckus, Vandalising A Nagpur Bar After Being Denied Alcohol; 18 Bottles Smashed, Manager Left Bloodied

The viral footage depicts the counter area of the bar where the manager and the staff were wrapping up before closing the bar. Soon after, they are alerted by loud sounds to go out and investigate what is happening only to be attacked by a bunch of young people who start beating up the manager. When the situation escalates, the manager tries to hide behind the counter, but the attackers pursue him, throwing liquor bottles and hitting him with them. It is estimated that almost 15 to 18 bottles are ruined within a minute as some of the attackers go as far as climbing on top of the counter during the attack. Employees are even spotted being slapped and kicked as everything falls out of control within the premises.









At the end of the clip, the manager is depicted as seriously wounded, with ripped clothing and bleeding evidently, stumbling over the rubble. The attackers finally get away but leave the bar fully vandalised. The shocking images have raised the alarm of increasing violence and criminal activities in the streets. Although the incident has attracted a lot of attention on the internet, no official reports have been made on arrests or prosecution of those involved.

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