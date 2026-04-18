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Home > Sports News > RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

IPL Today Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2026. With Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli and "six-machine" Rajat Patidar in top form, RCB starts as favorites against Axar Patel’s inconsistent DC. Get the full match prediction, head-to-head stats, and squads here.

A still from a Delhi Capitals match. (Image Credits: IPL X)
A still from a Delhi Capitals match. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 18, 2026 13:07:04 IST

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RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in what is expected to be an exciting match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, Saturday. With the tournament in its moving phase, RCB are in a strong position, whereas DC eagerly seek the consistency required to enter the top four. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB has been in red-hot form this season, borrowing momentum from their 2025 title victory. They presently hold the second position on the points table with four victories out of five games. Their most recent triumph was a decisive five-wicket win against Lucknow, where their bowlers restricted the opponents to a mere 146.

In comparison, the Delhi Capitals have experienced an unstable performance, securing two victories and facing two defeats. They are coming off a difficult defeat to Chennai Super Kings, where their bowlers found it hard to limit the rivals, giving up a huge total of 213.

RCB’s biggest advantage is their well-rounded batting order, which bats as deep as number 9. The talisman Virat Kohli presently possesses the Orange Cap, serving as a reliable anchor, while captain Rajat Patidar has become the season’s six-machine, topping the league with 21 sixes.

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Their bowling, spearheaded by a rejuvenated Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reliable Josh Hazlewood, and emerging Rasikh Salam, has given RCB an extra advantage in their campaign. Nonetheless, their middle order is still somewhat unproven in high-pressure run chases, which may raise some concerns.

RCB vs DC Head To Head:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 20

Delhi Capitals: 12

RCB vs DC Match Prediction:

The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals can give a tough time to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a batting-friendly wicket at Chinnaswamy. However, the bowling depth and experience give RCB a clear edge over the visitors. Expect the Rajat Patidar-led Capitals to clinch this game to continue their winning momentum.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Also Read: Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

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RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

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RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match
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