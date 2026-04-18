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Home > World News > ‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

Iran has sharply rejected Donald Trump’s claims on the Strait of Hormuz, calling them false and misleading. Tehran’s officials warned the vital shipping route’s future depends on ongoing tensions and the US naval blockade.

Iran rebuts Trump’s Strait of Hormuz claims, warns blockade could shut key route despite temporary ceasefire access. Photos: X.
Iran rebuts Trump’s Strait of Hormuz claims, warns blockade could shut key route despite temporary ceasefire access. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 18, 2026 12:30:03 IST

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‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

Iran on Saturday strongly pushed back against remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, adopting a sharp and sarcastic tone to counter his assertions. Reacting to Trump’s claim that Tehran had agreed to keep the crucial shipping route permanently open, the Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe ridiculed the US President in a post on X. “Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige; 2. Never, (emphasise) never think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it; 3. Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week; 4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well,” the embassy tweeted.

Iran Parliament Speaker Accuses Trump of Seven ‘False Claims’ In An Hour

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of making multiple incorrect statements about the conflict.

“The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

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“They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he added.

Is Strait of Hormuz Open Or Closed? What Iran Said

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified on Friday that the Strait remains accessible, but only under specific conditions.

He stated that the passage is “completely open” to commercial vessels “for the remaining period of the ceasefire” and only along routes coordinated by Iranian authorities.

Ghalibaf directly linked the future status of the Strait to the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Trump has maintained that the blockade will stay “in full force” until what he described as a “transaction” with Iran is fully completed.

Iran has warned that continued restrictions could prompt it to close the Strait of Hormuz.

What Trump Claimed on Truth Social

Before Ghalibaf’s response, Trump made a series of claims in quick succession on his Truth Social account:

Iran agreed to keep the Strait open permanently

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President Donald J. Trump.”

Ceasefire not linked to Lebanon

“Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, Make Lebanon Great Again!”

Sea mines being removed with US assistance

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT.”

US to take Iran’s ‘nuclear dust’

“The USA will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers – no money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT.”

Strait open, blockade to continue

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump.”

Warning on extending blockade

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain. So you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again,” he said.

Iran declared Strait fully open

“Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!”

NATO offered help, US declined

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger! President DJT.”

Also Read: ‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

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Tags: donald trumpIran newsIran US Wariran war newsMohammad Bagher GhalibafWorld news

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‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

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‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

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‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’
‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’
‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’
‘Turn Off Phone, Relax’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump Over Strait of Hormuz Claims, Calls His 7 Statements ‘All False’

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