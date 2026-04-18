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Home > World News > ‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have pushed back against US claims regarding both the status of the Strait and the progress of talks. As the standoff deepens, the gap between the two sides appears to be widening, leaving the future of negotiations uncertain and the risk of escalation still very real.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 18, 2026 09:38:38 IST

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‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that if a long-term agreement to end the war is not reached by Wednesday, he may terminate the ceasefire with Iran. On his way back to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain.” “So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again.”

‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ 

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate as diplomatic efforts remain stalled, with recent indirect talks in Pakistan failing to produce any meaningful breakthrough. Despite earlier optimism fueled by backchannel engagements, both sides are still deeply divided on critical issues such as sanctions relief, nuclear commitments, and regional security arrangements. The lack of progress has raised concerns that the fragile momentum toward de-escalation may be slipping away.

A major flashpoint in the ongoing standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass. While Washington has maintained that the waterway remains open and safe for navigation, Tehran has issued repeated warnings that access could be restricted if US pressure continues. These threats have heightened anxiety in global markets, which are highly sensitive to any disruption in energy supply chains.

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US-Iran Talks

The situation has been further complicated by the United States’ decision to enforce a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports since mid-April. According to American officials, vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports have been turned back under the enforcement regime. Iran has strongly condemned the move, calling it illegal and provocative, and has warned that continued actions of this nature could trigger broader consequences for maritime security in the region. Amid this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has struck a mixed tone, expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching a deal while also warning of potential military consequences if negotiations fail. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have pushed back against US claims regarding both the status of the Strait and the progress of talks. As the standoff deepens, the gap between the two sides appears to be widening, leaving the future of negotiations uncertain and the risk of escalation still very real.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Next Round Of US–Iran Talks Likely In Pakistan On Monday, Iranian Sources Say Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts To Ease West Asia Tensions

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‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

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‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks
‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks
‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks
‘Start Dropping Bombs Again’: Trump Signals Iran Ceasefire At Risk Of ‘Ending’ By Wednesday If No Deal Is Reached Amid Ongoing High-Stakes Talks

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