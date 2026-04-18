Next Round Of US–Iran Talks Likely In Pakistan On Monday, Iranian Sources Say Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts To Ease West Asia Tensions

A fresh round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials is expected to take place in Islamabad on Monday, with delegations likely to arrive a day earlier, according to Iranian sources cited by CNN. The talks come amid renewed efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia.

Regional Diplomacy Gains Momentum Amid Crisis

The proposed meeting follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements involving key regional players. In parallel discussions, Shehbaz Sharif met leaders from Qatar and Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to explore ways to ease tensions and support diplomatic solutions.

According to Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, both leaders praised Pakistan’s role in encouraging dialogue and expressed support for continued mediation efforts.

Pakistan’s Role in Back-Channel Efforts

Diplomatic activity has also intensified through military and political channels. Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir recently met Iranian officials in Tehran as part of wider attempts to revive stalled US–Iran negotiations, particularly around Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Officials say the engagement is aimed at preparing ground for a possible new round of talks after earlier discussions ended without progress.

Ceasefire Moves and Regional Tensions Continue

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, following rising clashes along the Israel–Lebanon border.

The temporary truce comes after a period of heightened violence and ongoing diplomatic pressure to prevent further escalation in the region. Despite multiple ceasefire efforts, West Asia remains tense, with global powers continuing back-channel talks to avoid a wider conflict.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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