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Home > World News > ‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

Iran has firmly denied claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran has agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, pushing back strongly against the assertion. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said such a move would never be allowed under any circumstances.

‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim (Via X)
‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 18, 2026 03:47:47 IST

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‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

Iran has firmly denied claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran has agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, pushing back strongly against the assertion. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said such a move would never be allowed under any circumstances. He described enriched uranium as a matter of national importance, stating it would not be sent abroad at any cost.

Trump Signals Progress In Talks, Iran Disagrees

The sharp response comes after Trump suggested that Iran had “agreed to everything” during ongoing negotiations, including a plan to jointly move enriched uranium out of the country.

He also ruled out deploying US troops and indicated that a deal could be reached soon. According to Trump, the US may continue pressure measures, including restrictions on Iranian ports, until an agreement is finalised. He further claimed that Iran had agreed to halt support for groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

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Iran, however, has rejected these statements, with officials calling them inaccurate and misleading.

Strait Of Hormuz Remarks Add To Tensions

Baghaei also criticised US comments regarding the Strait of Hormuz, calling them contradictory and disconnected from reality. He said decisions about the vital shipping route are based on ground conditions, not public statements or social media posts.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

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‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

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‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

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‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim
‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim
‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim
‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

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