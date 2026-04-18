Pune Airport Runway ‘Temporarily Shut’ After IAF Aircraft Incident; Flights Diverted Across Cities, Restoration Work Underway

Pune Airport: Operations at Pune International Airport were disrupted late Friday night after an incident involving an aircraft of the Indian Air Force forced authorities to temporarily shut the runway.

The Air Force confirmed that the runway became unavailable following the incident, but added that the aircrew were safe and no damage was reported to civilian property.

Pune Airport – Flights Diverted To Multiple Cities

With the runway closed, several incoming flights had to be diverted to nearby airports. According to flight tracking data, planes scheduled to land in Pune were rerouted to cities including Surat, Goa, Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Passengers faced delays and inconvenience as airlines adjusted schedules in real time. Authorities informed airlines immediately after the incident to manage the disruption.

Restoration Efforts Underway, Operations To Resume Soon

Officials said efforts are ongoing to clear the runway and restore normal flight operations. Initial estimates suggested that it could take around four to five hours for services to resume.

Preliminary inputs indicate the aircraft may have experienced a hard landing or technical issue during touchdown, which led to the runway being blocked.

Pune airport operates as a dual-use facility, handling both civilian flights and Air Force operations. Authorities are now working closely to ensure a quick return to normal services while maintaining safety checks.

Further details on the exact cause of the incident are awaited.

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