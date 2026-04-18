LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident Ajinkya Rahane GT vs KKR 131st amendment bill amit shah Ashok Dinda elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav Bal Krishna Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Basti incident
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Mumbai: A 37-year-old self-styled godman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly cheating dozens of people by promising to solve their personal and professional problems through occult practices.

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through 'Aghori' Rituals (Via Facebook)
Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through 'Aghori' Rituals (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 18, 2026 02:00:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Mumbai: A 37-year-old self-styled godman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly cheating dozens of people by promising to solve their personal and professional problems through occult practices.

Police said the accused lured victims by claiming to possess supernatural powers. He reportedly asked followers to bring unusual items like liquor, cigarettes, goat liver, lemons and even ashes from cremation grounds for so-called rituals.

During these sessions, he would perform acts meant to appear mystical and assure devotees that their issues would be resolved if they followed his instructions.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty?

Rhythm Ashok Panchal, also known as Monty or “Monty Baba,” was earlier a gym trainer before turning into a self-proclaimed spiritual healer.

According to police, he built a following over the past few years by claiming he could remove obstacles, cure problems and even influence people’s lives through rituals.

Investigators said he demanded money and ritual items from devotees, often holding late-night sessions to strengthen the illusion of his powers.

Web Of Fear, Threats And Deception

Police revealed that the accused not only misled people but also used fear to control them. Victims were allegedly warned of serious consequences if they refused to follow his instructions or questioned him.

In some cases, devotees were told their lives could be in danger if they disobeyed. This created pressure and kept them from reporting the fraud earlier, officials said.

The case came to light after one victim approached the police, leading to an investigation and eventual arrest. Authorities have now launched a detailed probe to identify more victims and uncover the full extent of the alleged scam.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Tempo Traveller Plunges Into Hairpin Bend In Valparai; PM Modi Expresses Sorrow

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aghori rituals fraudblack magic fraud casefake godman Mumbaigym trainer turned godmanMonty Baba caseMumbai cheating caseoccult scam MumbaiRhythm Ashok Panchalself-styled godman arrest

RELATED News

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief From Excessive Heat As Thunderstorms Lash Region, Temperatures Dip After 40°C Spike

Tripura TTAADC Election Results 2026 : Tipra Motha Party Dominates As Pradyot Barma Secures Landslide Victory, Crushing BJP In Tribal Heartland | Check Winners List

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Doctor Quietly Pulls Up Curtains Before Striking Elderly Patient In Chest With Elbow, Internet Calls It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

LATEST NEWS

Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 17— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

GT vs KKR Highlights: Shubman Gill’s 86 Powers Gujarat Titans to Win; Kolkata Knight Riders Remain Winless in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Dethrones Virat Kohli To Claim Top Spot; Prasidh Krishna Swells Lead — Full List Of Orange and Purple Cap Standings After GT vs KKR

Man Goes To Lenskart Store And Asks Employees To Apply Tilak Amid Row Over ‘No To Bindi, Yes To Hijab’ Grooming Policy, Internet Says, ‘Piyush Bansal Should Have Done This’ | WATCH

JDT Heartbreak in Jeddah: 10-Man Al-Ahli Rally to Edge Out Southern Tigers in ACLE Quarter-Final

Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

‘Chiyaan 63’: Check Out The Release Date, Runtime And Full Cast Details Of Actor Vikram’s Gritty, Dark And Rustic Action Film Directed By Anand Shankar

Who Is LizLaz? Age, Instagram, German Background & The Viral Post That Got Virat Kohli’s Attention

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals
Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals
Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals
Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

QUICK LINKS