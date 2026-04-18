Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Mumbai: A 37-year-old self-styled godman has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly cheating dozens of people by promising to solve their personal and professional problems through occult practices.

Police said the accused lured victims by claiming to possess supernatural powers. He reportedly asked followers to bring unusual items like liquor, cigarettes, goat liver, lemons and even ashes from cremation grounds for so-called rituals.

During these sessions, he would perform acts meant to appear mystical and assure devotees that their issues would be resolved if they followed his instructions.

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty?

Rhythm Ashok Panchal, also known as Monty or “Monty Baba,” was earlier a gym trainer before turning into a self-proclaimed spiritual healer.

According to police, he built a following over the past few years by claiming he could remove obstacles, cure problems and even influence people’s lives through rituals.

Investigators said he demanded money and ritual items from devotees, often holding late-night sessions to strengthen the illusion of his powers.

Web Of Fear, Threats And Deception

Police revealed that the accused not only misled people but also used fear to control them. Victims were allegedly warned of serious consequences if they refused to follow his instructions or questioned him.

In some cases, devotees were told their lives could be in danger if they disobeyed. This created pressure and kept them from reporting the fraud earlier, officials said.

The case came to light after one victim approached the police, leading to an investigation and eventual arrest. Authorities have now launched a detailed probe to identify more victims and uncover the full extent of the alleged scam.

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