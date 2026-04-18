Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Tempo Traveller Plunges Into Hairpin Bend In Valparai; PM Modi Expresses Sorrow

Tamil Nadu: Eight people lost their lives and several others were injured after a tempo traveller carrying tourists met with a tragic accident in Valparai on Friday. The vehicle, carrying 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, was returning after sightseeing when it lost control while descending the ghat road.

According to police, the driver failed to navigate the 13th hairpin bend, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and plunge down towards the 9th bend.

Multiple Casualties, Injured Rushed To Hospital

The impact was severe, killing eight people on the spot, including one man and seven women. Five others sustained serious injuries, among them the driver and two teenage boys.

Many feared dead as a van carrying tourists from Kerala met with an accident on the ghat section of #Valparai – Pollachi Road on Friday, April 17.

The van veered off when the driver negotiated the 13th hairpin bend. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/1tZZRIVs9d — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) April 17, 2026

Rescue teams acted quickly, shifting the injured to the Government Hospital in Pollachi using emergency ambulance services. A large-scale operation was launched, with multiple ambulances and fire and rescue personnel deployed to evacuate victims from the steep terrain.

Authorities confirmed that all injured passengers have been admitted for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Leaders Express Grief, Probe Underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling the incident distressing and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his sorrow and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the survivors. He assured support for the families of those who died.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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