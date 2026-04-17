Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief From Excessive Heat As Thunderstorms Lash Region, Temperatures Dip After 40°C Spike

Delhi, Noida and Gurugram weather: The weather was different today. Delhi woke up to an unexpected turn of weather on Friday morning, giving Delhiites a much-needed respite from the sweltering heatwave that had pushed temperatures well over 40 degrees just a day ago. Scattered showers in a few parts of the city brought the discomfort level down, which made the morning commute and day-to-day travel a lot more comfortable for commuters, especially those travelling between Noida and Delhi. Dust and the general air quality also improved as the showers brought down the dust from the air. However, according to experts, this is likely to be a brief respite, as weather conditions are expected to oscillate throughout the day.

Delhi NCR weather: Will there be any more rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon today?

As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to see more showers or drizzle throughout the day. The showers may come with intermittent lightning with a few isolated areas experiencing thunderstorms. Though, meteorologists say that the showers are likely to be scattered and short in duration, so it is not expected to bring any major cooling or long-term relief in Delhi. Weather activity is likely to be intermittent throughout the day.

Delhi NCR weather: Will there be any more thunderstorms in Delhi Noida and Gurgaon today?

Yes, as per the IMD, there is a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds also throughout the day. Clouds began to develop from the morning onwards and the weather pattern is expected to bring more activity. Though these rare thunderstorms may bring some respite from the heatwave, they may also bring a sudden change in winds and visibility conditions during peak hours, which might affect the commute.

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon weather: Delhi’s hottest day so far was yesterday, but today will be hotter

The weather conditions have changed abruptly just a day after Delhi had its hottest day so far this season. On Thursday, the city’s top temperature was above 40°C for the first time this year. The high of 41.4°C at Ridge was the highest temperature in the city. The base weather station, Safdarjung, reported 40.3°C, which was about 3.5°C above normal. Ayanagar also saw temperatures hovering around 40.5°C. These figures reflect the severity of the summer conditions.

Delhi weather: Will the temperature fall after the rain in Delhi and NCR region?

Even with the rain, the temperature is unlikely to fall significantly. The IMD predicts the maximum temperature on Friday could be around 41°C while the minimum could remain around 23°C. Moreover, more moisture in the air after the rains would lead to higher levels of humidity, which could make the conditions more uncomfortable even if there is cloud cover. So, while it might feel like a respite after rainfall, it won’t mean a major break in the heat.

Delhi weather: What is the air quality in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram at the moment?

Even though the showers helped to settle the dust and modestly reduced the air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi still remains in the “poor” category which may affect the health significantly if you belong to sensitive groups like children, older people and people with respiratory problems. The only hope for improving the air quality may be favorable weather changes.

What is the 7 day weather outlook for the city?

In terms of weather, Delhi will likely be warm and cloudy. On Friday (April 17) it is likely to be 38°C with cloudy skies during the day. On Saturday, the temperatures are again likely to rise to 40°C on a cloudy day. On Sunday, the pattern is likely to change a little with overcast skies and chances of showers in the evening, slightly reducing the temperatures to 39°C. From Monday, the skies will clear again and sunny days will prevail with temperatures ranging from 38 to 40°C. The humidity may rise but the chance of any significant or sustained rainfall will be low, with chances of rain limited to isolated events. Hence the heat wave-like conditions will likely continue.

What is the weather in Delhi like?

Delhi is enjoying a much-needed respite from a sweltering heat due to the early morning showers and cloud cover. However, these can only be temporary as the temperatures are expected to remain high and possibly increase due to humidity. When thunderstorms and light showers may be experienced, it will only be in patched areas and will not bring any change to the weather patterns.

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