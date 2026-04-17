Tripura TTAADC Election Results 2026 : Tipra Motha Party Dominates As Pradyot Barma Secures Landslide Victory, Crushing BJP In Tribal Heartland | Check Winners List

TTAADC Election Results: Tipra Motha Party Wins 24 Seats. The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Election Result 2026 has announced a clear verdict that Tipra Motha Party has emerged as the undisputed political dominant force in Tripura tribal belt. In a result that came out far beyond the early expectations of a close contest, the party led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman not only has retained power, but the victory has helped in strengthening its position over the 28-member council. With more than 9.6 lakh voters casting their votes and polling witnessed a high turnout, the election outcome was closely monitored among the political circles.

Tripura TTAADC Election Results: How many seats won by Tipra Motha Party?

Tipra Motha Party has won a huge majority in the elections, as it emerged victorious in 21 seats and leading in 3 more seats bringing its total to 24 out of 28 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won only 3 seats and is leading in only 1 constituency.

The landslide result is a clear indication of the continued dominance of Tipra Motha Party in the elections, which has further strengthened since the party’s breakthrough in the 2021 TTAADC elections and has become a strong leader in Tripura tribal belt.

Tripura TTAADC Election Results: Why is TTAADC election so politically important?

The TTAADC is responsible for the administration of nearly 70% of Tripura’s geographical area and the representation of around 14 lakh tribal residents. The TTAADC is a major body of local governance with responsibility in a number of development and local governance. It is an administrative body with a strong sense of tribal identity.

The 2026 elections were made even more significant as all major political forces Tipra Motha, BJP, Congress and the Left – fought independently, without any alliances, making this a pure no-holds-barred contest of grassroots strength.

Tripura TTAADC Election Results: How did the BJP perform in the tribal area?

Despite a robust campaign from the Chief Minister, Manik Saha, the BJP was unable to make major inroads. BJP’s strategy to focus its resources on the region and target Tipra Motha did not pay much dividends.

The BJP was competitive in a few constituencies but was largely outperformed by the other parties in the council.

TTAADC Election Results: Why did Tipra Motha win so disproportionately?

There are several factors strong leadership of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. Focus on indigenous rights and identity politics. Presence in grassroots level. Ability to withstand internal dissent.

Tipra Motha also managed to position itself as an independent regional player separate from the trajectory of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura which had faded after its alliance with the BJP.

TTAADC Election Results: Who are the big winners of TTAADC Election Results 2026?

Here are some of the big winners:

Bhaba Ranjan Reang (TMP)- Damcherra-Jampui

Ratish Tripura (TMP)- Karamchhara

Dhirendra Debbarma (TMP)- Demchhara-Kachuchhara

Prasmit Debbarma (TMP)- Halahali-Asharambari

Rajeshwar Debbarma (TMP)- Kulai-Champahour

James Debbarma (TMP)- Ramchandraghat

Jagadish Debbarma (TMP)- Jirania

Gita Debbarma (TMP)- Pekuarjala-Janmejoy Nagar

Buddha Kumar Debbarma (TMP)- Amtali-Golaghati

Kamal Kalai (TMP)- Ampinagar

Sujoy Uchoi (TMP)- Nutanbazar-Malbasa

BJP winners are:

Manju Rani Sarkar (BJP)- Machmara

Shailendra Nath (BJP)- Dasda-Kanchanpur

Esmel Joy Tripura (BJP)- Chhawmanu

Silachhari-Manubankul is still counting and BJP leads in this

What does this mean for Tripura’s political destiny?

The 2026 TTAADC election is not just an electoral triumph but an endorsement of the political message that Tipra Motha is the political voice of the indigenous communities in the state of Tripura and the most potent opposition to the BJP in the lead-up to the next state elections.

The party’s mandate is also expected to bolster its call for a “Tiprasa Chief Minister” and could have implications on the wider politics of the region under a broader ‘One North East’ political umbrella. With this decisive mandate, Tipra Motha has not only won the power but has also transformed the political landscape in Tripura’s tribal heartland for the road ahead.

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