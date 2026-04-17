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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

A gym trainer in Surat, Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala was arrested for blackmailing a married woman using private videos and personal information. Police have seized electronic evidence and are investigating the case further, suspecting possible involvement of more victims.

(Image Credit: @CP_SuratCity via X)
(Image Credit: @CP_SuratCity via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 14:03:58 IST

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Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

In a sensational case in the Citylight locality of Surat, a gym instructor named Shabbir Trunkwala, was arrested by the police on suspicion of blackmailing a married woman. The accused, according to reports, grew quite close to the woman, under the guise of training her, and then started to play with her trust. The instance has brought up grave issues of safety and abuse of personal relationships in work environments such as gyms.

Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

According to the complaint, the accused is accused of making personal videos and getting personal information on the woman in the process of their interactions. He then took this material to intimidate and blackmail her, requesting money and follow up. The victim who was displeased with the continued harassment and her fear of her private life being revealed finally approached the police and made an official complaint, which prompted the authorities to take immediate action. After the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and collected evidence against the accused. Based on the results, Shabbir Trunkwala was arrested and charged according to the applicable provisions on extortion, criminal intimidation and intrusion to privacy. Authorities have also taken possession of electronic gadgets that are believed to have incriminating content and these will be further analyzed using forensic evidence.



Police Investigation On 

Police authorities have dedicated themselves to implementing strict punishments against the accused while encouraging all other victims to come forward without any fear. The case demonstrates that people need to maintain their alertness and awareness because they must protect their personal information which requires trust from others. The police investigation continues as detectives search for potential new victims who may have been harmed by the accused while multiple legal proceedings remain active.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

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Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

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Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

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Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos
Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos
Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos
Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

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