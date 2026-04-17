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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena and three others were caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a ₹60,000 bribe in a land related case.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 12:27:16 IST

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WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Nadoti Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kajal Meena, and three other officials in a big crackdown against corruption in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, claiming they accepted a bribe of 60000 rupees. According to media reports, The arrests were made during a well planned trap operation carried out at the Nadoti subdivision office. The spot also yielded another ₹4 lakh of suspected cash to officials, casting further doubts about potential illegal transactions involving the case.

WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe

It was done on Thursday by the Sawai Madhopur unit of the ACB under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police Gyan Singh Chaudhary. Officials say that the case was initiated by a complaint by a local resident who alleged that he was being requested to pay a bribe in order to be granted a final decree in a land division case. The complainant said that the first amount demanded was 1 lakh, but it was negotiable to 50,000.




After the complaint was made, ACB conducted a verification procedure and this proved that the bribe was being solicited on behalf of SDM Kajal Meena. The investigators discovered that her reader, Dinesh Kumar Saini, had requested the complainant to pay him ₹50,000 to give her the SDM and an extra 10,000 to himself. 

Who Is Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena?

Based on this information, the ACB laid a trap and requested the complainant to come to the subdivision office with the amount agreed upon. In the process, Saini is said to have taken the ₹60,000 and had given it to the senior assistant (UDC) Praveen Dhakad. The ACB team rushed in right after the deal and arrested all the culprits with their hands on the loot. The cash was found in the possession of Praveen Dhakad and another ₹4 lakh of cash, the origin of which is also being investigated. The suspects are in custody and a case has been filed against them. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is being done in detail and further investigation will be done on the findings of the current investigation as the authorities seek to find out the full scope of the alleged corruption network.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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Tags: home-hero-pos-14Kajal MeenaKajal Meena Rajasthan Nadoti SDMKajal Meena Rajasthan SDMRajasthan Nadoti SDM Kajal MeenaRajasthan Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena bribe video viralRajasthan Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena viral videoRajasthan SDM Kajal Meena

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WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

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WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap
WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap
WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap
WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

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