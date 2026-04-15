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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

In Amravati, authorities demolished the house of Mohammad Ayaz alias Tanveer after a viral video scandal linked him to hundreds of sex videos.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 15, 2026 14:39:38 IST

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Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

A bulldozer action was conducted by the authorities in Amravati, who knocked down the house of Ayan Ahmed Tanveer who was the prime suspect in a shocking video scandal that has caused a nationwide furor. The probe followed shortly after several offensive videos purportedly connected to the accused went viral, with the public feeling even more angry and administrative action followed suit. The authorities said the building was unlawful, and it was being demolished under the operation against illegitimate structures, but the timing has attracted a lot of attention because it is still under investigation.

Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolised By Bulldozer

The case is about allegations that Ayan Ahmed Tanveer had videotaped and saved explicit videos involving some girls with some of the material being allegedly retrieved on his mobile phone. At least eight victims have been identified by the police so far, with more people being pursued who might have been victims. Investigators are also analyzing online evidence, such as deleted information, to determine the scope of the case.



The government has ensured this confidentiality to preserve the identity of the victims, and anyone who has information to do so. The demolition has raised some controversy about the application of bulldozer justice, a term that has been increasingly used for administrative action against the property of accused persons in India. Although the authorities claim that the demolition was carried out in accordance with the relevant legal procedures concerning unlawful constructions, the opponents believe that the demolition process should not start before the completion of the judicial procedure. The move however is considered by supporters as a powerful message against exploitation and abuse crimes, particularly those against women and minors.

Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer

In the meantime, law enforcement is still investigating extensively, trying to find out whether the charged person was a lone wolf or a member of a bigger organization that records and disseminates such material. Cyber experts have been employed to examine machines and identify how videos are spreading through the digital medium. With the investigation underway, police have promised to take legal measures against those who are caught up. The case has not only given rise to serious issues regarding digital exploitation but also heightened the demand to implement stricter enforcement and awareness to curb the occurrence of such crimes in the future.

Also Read: 180 Girls, 350 Sex Videos: What Lies Behind The Shocking Amravati Mobile Video Download Scandal?

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Tags: Amravati MMS ScandalAmravati MMS Scandal linkAmravati MMS Scandal mohammad ayazAmravati MMS Scandal newsAmravati viral MMS Scandal

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Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos
Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos
Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos
Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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