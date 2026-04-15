Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Boy Booked Under POCSO After 14-Year-Old ‘Wife’ Gives Birth In Pithoragarh, Child Marriage Sparks Outrage

The shocking incident has been reported in Pithoragarh in the Uttarakhand, as a minor boy has been charged by the Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act after his 14 year old wife brought a child into the world. The case has highlighted how child marriage has remained a problem in some rural areas of India even with stringent laws against it. The teenage girl went to a hospital to deliver a baby, and this made the authorities realize the situation and inquire about the conditions under which the girl was pregnant.

What Happened Here?

Both the boy and the girl are said to be minors according to reports and their marriage was said to be done informally by their families. The Indian law states that any sexual intercourse with minors is a criminal offense, even when married. Consequently, the boy has been arrested in accordance with the POCSO Act, which requires tough measures in the cases of sexual offence against children. According to the officials, additional legal action will ensue and both families might be questioned as well in facilitating the underage marriage.

What Did Police Say Investigating The Case?

According to a quote by TOI, the Sub inspector has registered a case under the POCSO Act and is investigating the case. According to Laxman Singh Khati, the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), they are keeping a close watch on the health of the girl and they have already made all the preparations to take care of the girl and ensure her safety in the hospital. The young lad is in Pune, and has not yet gone back to Pithoragarh. The case has again brought into focus the social and legal issues of child marriages in India, which are complex. Although such unions are criminal, they still exist in some areas because of ingrained cultural beliefs, ignorance and economic hardships. According to experts, such scenarios tend to put the minors in a disadvantaged situation, where they are vulnerable to health hazards, disrupted education, and lawsuits. Health and well being of the young mother is also closely monitored in this case, as there are dangers of early pregnancies.

Child Marriage India

It started in the Munsyari area, where the two adolescents were allegedly schoolmates. Local reports say that they got to know each other and a year ago they decided to marry at a temple. After their secretive marriage, the couple relocated to Pune in search of a new life. The boy was employed in Pune in a private company whereas the father of the girl was also employed in the city as a security guard. Only when the girl returned to Munsyari and was brought the situation was discovered. The case acts as a stern warning of how badly the issue of child marriage needs to be tackled and how the rights of children can be protected by educating them, intervening, and enforcing the existing laws.

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