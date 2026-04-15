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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

A 19 year old man, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, also known as Mohammad Ayaz, has been arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for allegedly exploiting minor girls and filming obscene videos.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 15, 2026 09:04:57 IST

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Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

Tanveer, a young man named Mohammad Ayaz who is a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, has been arrested in a sensational case of the alleged sexual exploitation of a high number of the minor girls. Reports have it that the accused is believed to have targeted almost 180 minors in a span of time. According to police investigations, he was manipulative, coerced, and deceitful in order to exploit the victims, most of whom were enticed via the social media platforms. The case has caused a wave of outrage because of the magnitude and severity of the alleged crimes.

Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos

The authorities have also pointed out that Tanveer supposedly shot approximately 350 obscene videos of the victims. The videos were also reportedly used to blackmail and intimidate the girls to keep them quiet. The investigators are now analyzing digital devices found on the accused to find out to what extent the operation was carried out and who could have been its accomplice. The possibility of a bigger network being involved has not been ruled out by the officials and there are attempts to trace more victims who may not have yet reported.

Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Linked To AIMIM?

It has also been reported that there might be a connection between the accused and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, although the authorities have not verified that the party was in any way involved in the case. Police say that the accused used WhatsApp and Snapchat groups to target girls. He purportedly won their confidence, enticed them into affairs and brought some victims to Mumbai and Pune. Investigators reported that he recorded obscene videos without their consent and then used them to blackmail the victims and make them engage in prostitution. There are suspected to be over 350 such videos and it is claimed that approximately 180 girls were targeted.

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Tags: AmravatiArrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor GirlsFilming 350 Obscene VideosMohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveerwho is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer

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Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

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Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

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Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?
Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?
Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?
Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?

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