Caught On Camera: Sex At Phuket’s Rayee Beach; French Couple Arrested After Viral Video Circulates Widely

A French couple, both 24, was filmed in what appeared to be a sexual act in a public area on Rayee Beach in Phuket, Thailand. The incident was filmed by a passerby on April 10 and quickly spread online, creating a major controversy in the popular tourist destination. The couple was reported to have committed an indecent act in public. How did the authorities identify and arrest the French couple? The couple was located by Phuket police in a hotel in the Kathu district and arrested. The couple was identified as Halan (24) and Nadia (24).

What was the alleged sexual act?

The couple was allegedly filmed committing a sexual act in a public area on Rayee Beach. Local residents expressed their anger about the couple’s behaviour and said the act was inappropriate for the public beach area.

What charges did the French couple face?

The couple was charged with an indecent act in public, which is punishable by law in Thailand. The authorities said the couple’s act was punishable in Thailand and said that the act could be punishable in Thailand because they were in a public place.

French couple arrested after they were caught having s£x on Thai beach and m0@ning loudly After causing a stir when they were spotted having s3x on a secluded beach in Thailand, a French couple was taken into custody. Officers identified the two as Halan, 24, and Nadia, 24, who… pic.twitter.com/eGyNMzK3BH — Lifeissues11 (@lifeissues_11) April 13, 2026







What penalty did the couple receive?

Both of them were fined 5,000 Thai Baht, the maximum penalty for the act. The Thai authorities said that public indecency is punishable by law.

What did the couple say in their defence?

Reports have said couples described how they “carried away in the moment” and didn’t understand the legal ramifications to what were basically a public display in Thailand.

Will they be deported?

The case has been referred to immigration authorities for action. Immigration officials are weighing whether to cancel the couple’s visas and commence deportation proceedings.

What have authorities warned tourists?

Thai authorities have reiterated that public indecency is prohibited in the country. Tourists are being urged to observe local laws, cultural sensitivities and standards of public decency whilst visiting Thailand’s tourist areas.

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