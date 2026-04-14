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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

UP man Monu Azmi’s viral Thailand video with hotel staff sparks harassment row, triggers outrage and debate over consent online.

UP man Monu Azmi’s viral Thailand video with hotel staff sparks harassment row. (Photo: IG)
UP man Monu Azmi’s viral Thailand video with hotel staff sparks harassment row. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 14, 2026 18:47:58 IST

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Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

A man whose videos with hotel housekeeping staff in Thailand have gone viral, has ended up in the centre of a social media storm. Monu Azmi, also known as Monu Azam, from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, has attracted a lot of attention for the videos that have now surfaced on social media. The videos which show Monu Azmi interacting with the female housekeeping staff member while filming reels for Instagram, have gone viral and caused a stir on social media. In the videos, the man can be seen interacting with the hotel staff member and doing a number of things that users have called inappropriate. One viral clip, which includes a “kiss” has sparked outrage online.

The videos were posted on his own Instagram account as he recorded them and uploaded them voluntarily. But the videos have sparked a huge debate with some calling the act disrespectful and irresponsible, especially if it was filmed with a staff member.



Why has the video created a frenzy online?

The videos have caused a huge debate online. As the videos spread across social media, many users called the act disrespectful and irresponsible. They added that it was inappropriate to film such content with a hotel staff member. The videos also resulted in a debate of the negative impact of some Indian tourists abroad on the image of India.

Is there a controversy over consent in this case?

Yes and this is where the controversy gets murkier. While many viewers denounced the videos without hesitation, others pointed out that in some of the clips, the woman appeared at ease or at least did not visibly resist.

This has sparked a wider debate about context, power dynamics, and consent. In general terms, consent means a voluntary and informed agreement to do something. But experts say that it can hinge on nuances including whether that consent is clear, enthusiastic, and free from pressure or coercion, especially in a workplace.

Some argue that even if the woman did not openly object on camera, the very fact that she is a staff member could alter the power dynamics. They stress that apparent compliance does not always reflect true consent, especially if there may have been an implicit pressure to agree.

What broader conversations has it triggered?

The incident has sparked debates well beyond the scope of a single viral video. Among the questions it raises:

The ethics of recording strangers or service professionals for social media content

The responsibility of influencers and content creators

Professional boundaries in the workplace

Tourists’ global reputation and cultural sensitivity

Many on social media argued that such acts even if intended to be mere “content” can have real-world consequences, from reputational damage to potential legal problems.

Have there been calls for action?

Yes. With the backlash, some people urged authorities to investigate the matter and take action if any wrongdoing is proved. Meanwhile, others cautioned against drawing conclusions without hearing full context, or official confirmation that events actually took place.

What can we learn from this controversy?

The Monu Azmi viral video case reminds us of the importance of social media behaviour in a globalised world. It highlights the significance of respect, consent and accountability, particularly when dealing with people in professional positions.

Online platforms increasingly enable a mixing of personal expression and public behaviour. Cases like this show how it is important to be mindful about responsible content creation, and the importance of consent as a practice, not just an idea.

ALSO READ: Kalesh At Eatery: Rs 80 Thali Billed As Rs 130; Customer Complaint Sparks Assault On Manager And Staff, Chaos Erupts

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Tags: Kiss videoMonu Azmi viral videothailandThailand viral videoUP man kissing videoUP man Thailand video

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Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

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Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

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Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate
Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate
Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate
Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

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