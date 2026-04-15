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Home > World News > Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faced backlash after a “draft” message was mistakenly posted from his X account, with journalists alleging poor handling and questioning the origin of the post amid a larger diplomatic context.

Shahbaz Sharif’s viral ‘draft’ post sparks controversy online (Image: X/ CMShehbaz)
Shahbaz Sharif’s viral ‘draft’ post sparks controversy online (Image: X/ CMShehbaz)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 15, 2026 15:57:00 IST

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Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after a post on X appeared to include the word “draft,” triggering widespread criticism and debate.

As per reports, the post was related to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, where Sharif spoke about diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that the message initially began with the words “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X”, which he later removed after editing the post. 

Pakistan journalist claims “Pahalwan” runs Shahbaz Sharif’s X account

A video that is now widely circulating on social media has raised serious questions about how the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office is being run. In the clip, journalist Absar Alam points out what he calls a shocking lack of professionalism at the top level, adding to concerns about governance.

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His remarks come after the much-talked-about “copy-paste” controversy, where a “draft post” complete with internal instructions was accidentally posted from the Prime Minister’s official X account, leading to embarrassment.

‘Pahalwan’ not a very educated person just an aide of Shahbaz Sharif

Alam claimed that the person handling Shehbaz Sharif’s X account, known as “Pahalwan,” is not very educated but was given the role because he is backed by a powerful federal minister. According to him, this protection makes the person difficult to question or remove.

He said, “The man who was previously handling PM’s account was more qualified. However, the new person, who is known as ‘Pahalwan’ inside Shebaz Sharif’s cabinet, is not very educated. Not being very educated does not mean he can’t be very smart. A lot of times, people who are not very educated are very smart and alert, but this person was not very dutiful when he copied and pasted the post as he received it on WhatsApp.”

Journalist questions Shahbaz Sharif post, sparks debate

Reports say that, the controversy grew further when American journalist Ryan Grim reacted strongly to the incident. He suggested that Sharif or his team might not have originally written the post.

In his reaction, he wrote, “This is unbelievable… Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent,” pointing out that even the phrase “Pakistan’s PM” was left unchanged, something his own team would not typically write. 

Shahbaz Sharif’s message focused on Iran war and ceasefire

In the now-edited post, Shehbaz Sharif had called for a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. He urged world leaders to allow diplomacy to work and avoid further escalation.
The original message stated, “Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement… are progressing steadily,” and added, “I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks.” 

Additionally, He also urged Iran to allow entry through the Strait of Hormuz to ease tensions and announced a desire for all sides involved to enter a ceasefire agreement.

Speculation grows over origin of Shahbaz Sharif’s message

Increasing speculation regarding the origin of Shahbaz Sharif’s post has stemmed from the presence of “draft” within the message. Some believe that it was drafted outside of Pakistan and shared with the Pakistani authorities prior to being published.

The situation surrounding this controversy has been exacerbated by critics’ attempts to ascertain and resolve any inconsistencies between the language of the message and the manner in which it was publicly disseminated, thus raising questions regarding how these types of communications are handled by high-ranking officials. The incident rapidly gained traction as images of the original post circulated widely on social media.

Also Read: ‘Justice For Christian Girls’: Anger On Karachi Streets After Court Backs 13-Year-Old’s Marriage To Alleged Abductor  

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Tags: home-hero-pos-2pakistanShahbaz SharifUS Iran war

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Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

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Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

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Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account
Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account
Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account
Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

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