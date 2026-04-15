‘Justice For Christian Girls’: Anger On Karachi Streets After Court Backs 13-Year-Old’s Marriage To Alleged Abductor

Widespread anger spread among members of the Christian community in Karachi after a controversial ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in the Maria Shahbaz case. The court upheld the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to her alleged abductor, triggering outrage and concern.

Hundreds of people gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral to protest what they called a serious miscarriage of justice. The protest, reported by Dawn, was organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi along with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace.

Placards and voices demand justice for minority girls

During the protest, participants carried placards with messages such as “Stop forced conversion,” “Justice for Christian girls,” and “Child marriage is a crime.” The slogans reflected growing frustration over issues affecting minority communities.

The demonstration brought attention to rising concerns about forced conversions and underage marriages. Many protesters said such cases are not isolated and continue to affect vulnerable families across the country.

Church leaders express concern over impact of ruling

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas expressed deep concern over the verdict and said the large turnout showed the pain and anger within the community. He stressed that there is a moral duty to protect those who are vulnerable.

Referring to Christian teachings, he said economic hardship often leaves minority families exposed to exploitation. He also highlighted the importance of education and community support, especially when legal protections fail.

Calls grow for legal review and stronger safeguards

Travas urged legal experts and human rights groups to ensure that the verdict does not become a precedent. He called for a review of the decision to prevent similar cases in the future.

Kashif Anthony, coordinator of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, thanked religious leaders, activists, and civil society members for their support. He said forced conversions and child marriages affect multiple minority groups, not just one community.

Activists and leaders unite against the verdict

Several prominent voices, including activist Safina Javed, lawyer Younus S. Khan, social worker Zahid Farooq, and legislator Rooma Mushtaq Matto, also strongly criticised the ruling.

They jointly called for stricter legal protections to safeguard underage girls and prevent exploitation carried out under the cover of religious conversion, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

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