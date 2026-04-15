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Home > World News > Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts

Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts

Iran-US war ending? US President Donald Trump has signalled that the conflict may be nearing an end as fresh diplomatic efforts take shape. Talks that collapsed in Islamabad could soon resume, with Pakistan emerging as a key mediator.

Trump says Iran conflict close to over as Islamabad talks may resume. Photos: X.
Trump says Iran conflict close to over as Islamabad talks may resume. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 15, 2026 07:40:41 IST

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Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts

Iran-US war ending? US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the ongoing conflict with Iran could be nearing its end, even as diplomatic channels appear to be reopening following the failure of peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend. Speaking in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Trump expressed optimism about the trajectory of the conflict. “I mean, I view it as very close to over,” he said, suggesting that Iran is under significant pressure. He added that any abrupt withdrawal by the United States would have long-term consequences for Iran. “If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said.

US-Iran Peace Talks May Resume in Islamabad

Diplomatic efforts appear to be gaining momentum again, with officials from Pakistan, Iran and Gulf countries indicating that negotiations could resume in Islamabad later this week.

According to a Reuters report citing a senior Iranian source, no formal date has been set yet, but both sides are expected to return to the table soon.

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Trump also hinted at imminent developments in a separate interaction with The New York Post, urging a reporter to remain in Islamabad.

“Something could be happening over the next two days,” he said, indicating that Pakistan is emerging as a likely venue for renewed engagement.

JD Vance Flags Deep Mistrust, But Sees Progress

US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that deep-rooted mistrust continues to define relations between Washington and Tehran.

“There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” Vance said during a Turning Point USA event.

Despite the challenges, he maintained that Iranian negotiators are willing to strike a deal and expressed confidence in the US position.

“I feel very good about where we are,” he added.

‘Grand Bargain’ Vision for Iran Deal

Vance outlined what he described as Trump’s broader ambition to secure a comprehensive agreement rather than a limited one.

“He doesn’t want to make like a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain,” Vance said.

He detailed the administration’s objectives, which include ensuring Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, halting its support for terrorism, and enabling its economic reintegration.

“That’s the trade that he’s offering,” Vance said, adding, “We’re going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen… So I’m gonna keep on fighting to make it happen.”

Trump Praises Asim Munir, Hints At Second Round Of Pakistan Peace Talks

 Trump specifically referred to the Hotel Serena, which hosted the first round of negotiations on April 11, suggesting a possible return to the same venue.

“You should stay there… something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” he said.

Trump also linked the likelihood of talks resuming in Pakistan to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, praising his role.

“It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job,” Trump said, adding, “He’s fantastic. Therefore, it’s more likely that we go back there.”

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Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts

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Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts
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Iran-US War Ending? Donald Trump, JD Vance Drop Big Hints, US President Praises Asim Munir For Mediation Efforts
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