LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

An old video of Yami Gautam’s admiration for Shahid Afridi resurfaces, sparking debate over Bollywood nationalism and “performative patriotism.” The discussion extends to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, raising questions on shifting industry ideologies and public image politics.

Yami Gautam Old Shahid Afridi Crush Video
Yami Gautam Old Shahid Afridi Crush Video

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 15, 2026 16:14:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

The throwback video of actress Yami Gautam has become popular for showing her playful confession about her crush on Shahid Afridi. The archival video has generated online discussions that examine her previous statements against her current role as a prominent actress in Indian “nationalistic” movies. Critics have used the video and Dhar’s former work relationships to support their accusation of his “performative patriotism” alongside his wife, who works as a producer. Audiences are questioning the authenticity of Bollywood’s political leanings as they witness the shift from admiring an athlete who has made controversial statements on Kashmir to producing films that “destroy” Pakistan on screen.

The Dichotomy of Digital Footprints: From Cricket Crushes to Cinematic Conflict

Yami Gautam’s renewed admiration for Shahid Afridi shows how personal relationships create difficulties with her public image. The video shows a younger Yami Gautam who behaves like every other fan, but today’s extreme political divide makes people judge her “crush” based on their political beliefs. Critics say that Gautam uses her “right-wing” fan base to her advantage because she makes movies that support Indian security forces, but her past dedication to someone who attacked India shows her current beliefs as a planned change rather than actual commitment.

Nationalism in Films Becomes a Profit Formula as Actors Balance Image and Audience Sentiment

The belief that “Nationalism-as-a-Genre” works as a profitable business model for actors who want to remain relevant in changing cultural times creates a situation where actors make money from audience feelings, while their personal records reveal a more complex and possibly opposing truth.

Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar” Diplomacy: Reconciling Artistic Collaboration with On-Screen Rivalry

The examination reaches beyond Gautam to include her spouse Aditya Dhar, who faces analysis of his upcoming project Dhurandhar, which researchers evaluate for its ideological coherence. While Dhar’s filmography defends against cross-border dangers, his track record of collaborating with Pakistani artists, a common industry practice before 2016 creates division among those who accuse the couple of “deceiving the public.”

Dhurandhar and Bollywood Nationalism Highlight Irony in Shift from Cross-Border Work to Patriotic Cinema

The situation contains deep irony because a director who achieved his initial success through his film presentations of surgical strikes now makes movies about Indian military power while he used to work on creative projects with the country whose films he now “annihilates.” The existing tension between “Dhurandhar” and “Dhurandhar” shows that this form of patriotism exists as a purposeful visual design element instead of being an authentic belief system, which leads to doubt about Bollywood’s current nationalistic trend.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya DharBollywood nationalismDhurandharShahid Afridiyami gautam

RELATED News

Who Is Comedian Anudeep Katikala Arrested By Andhra Police In Uttar Pradesh Over Joke On Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan? All You Need To Know

Who Is Sally Nugent? Age, Husband, Son, Career and BBC Breakfast Journey, Life Story Explained

Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

From Being ‘Shy’ In First Bikini Shoot To Acing ‘Hamza’: How Ranveer Singh Pulled Off His Bold Dhurandhar Avatar

LATEST NEWS

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

UP Board Results 2026 Expected To Be Out: Check Class 10, 12 Scores at upresults.nic.in

Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details : Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

Will Bihar’s New CM Samrat Choudhary Put An End To Liquor Ban In State? Calls to Repeal Liquor Ban Intensify As Leaders Cite Annual Rs.30,000 Crore Loss And Enforcement Challenges

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan
Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan
Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan
Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

QUICK LINKS