Who Is Shiyas Kareem? Malayalam Actor ‘Forces’ Actress-Friend Anumol Anukutty To Eat Beef At Kerala Event, Draws Online Clash – WATCH Viral Video

Shiyas Kareem, actor who gained fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, is back in the limelight following a video of him with actress Anumol Anukutty, which went viral on social media. The clip was captured when Anumol, the recent winner of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, was attending a wedding party with Kareem. In the video, we can see Kareem requesting Anumol to eat beef quite a number of times, whereas she is respectfully declining that she is on a diet.

Shiyas Kareem ‘Forces’ Actress-Friend Anumol Anukutty To Eat Beef At Kerala Event, Draws Online Clash – WATCH Viral Video

This becomes a controversial twist when Kareem makes a joke about whether her refusal is based on political sentiments, which elicited mixed responses on the internet. The video was immediately viral, which sparked off criticism among various netizens who thought that Kareem was being offensive and disrespectful. Several users mentioned that the choice of food is a personal issue and should not be ridiculed or forced. Others, however, came to his defense stating that Anumol herself has posted on her social media in the past doing things such as cooking and serving beef to friends indicating that perhaps it was taken out of context or it was just jesting between friends.









This is not the first occasion that Shiyas Kareem has gotten himself involved in controversy. He was arrested in 2023, after being accused of rape and cheating by a woman who had been a trainer in his gym in Kochi. The complainant claimed that he sexually assaulted her several times on the guise of marriage. Kareem was subsequently released on bail and has refuted all the allegations. To date, he and Anumol Anukutty have not made any official comment about the viral video.

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