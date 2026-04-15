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Home > Regionals News > ‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Maharashtra: Concerns over the so-called “zombie drug” have now reached Mira Bhayandar after a video from Bhayandar West went viral on social media. The clip shows a man standing completely still in a disoriented state, prompting fears that he may be under the influence of an unknown substance.

'Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral (Via X)
'Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 15, 2026 03:17:52 IST

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‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Maharashtra: Concerns over the so-called “zombie drug” have now reached Mira Bhayandar after a video from Bhayandar West went viral on social media. The clip, reportedly shot on 90ft Road, shows a man standing completely still in a disoriented state, prompting fears that he may be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The video was shared by a local Instagram page and quickly drew attention, with many users expressing worry over the individual’s condition and the possible spread of such substances in the area.

Residents Flag Alleged Open Drug Activity

The footage triggered a flood of reactions online, with several users alleging that drugs are being sold openly in parts of Bhayandar, especially near the Jangid Complex circle during late hours. Many urged police to step in and act before the situation worsens.

Some users said the man in the video appeared unresponsive and unable to react, which they linked to the effects commonly associated with substances referred to as “zombie drugs,” a term used for drugs that leave individuals heavily sedated and immobile.

Authorities Yet to Respond, Concerns Grow

While there is no official confirmation about the substance involved in this case, the incident has raised fresh concerns among residents about public safety and drug activity in the locality.

Authorities have not issued a statement so far, but locals are calling for stricter monitoring and immediate investigation to prevent the issue from escalating further.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

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‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Zombie Drug Enters Mumbai’: Man Found Standing Motionless On Mira Bhayandar Road; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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