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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

The NESCO drugs party case in Mumbai has taken a sharp turn after investigators uncovered the criminal background of one of the key accused, Anand Patel. Police say his father, Lakhan Patel, is a known figure in the illegal ration trade in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan (Via Facebook)
Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 15, 2026 02:16:32 IST

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Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

The NESCO drugs party case in Mumbai has taken a sharp turn after investigators uncovered the criminal background of one of the key accused, Anand Patel. Police say his father, Lakhan Patel, is a known figure in the illegal ration trade in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

The development has unsettled residents in the Mohan Heights area, where Anand lives, with many expressing concern over the family’s alleged links to organised crime.

Who Is Lakhan Patel?

Lakhan Patel is alleged to be a long-time operator in the rationing black market, with multiple cases registered against him across police stations in the Kalyan-Dombivli belt. According to police, his activities involved diverting government-supplied food grains meant for the poor and selling them illegally in the open market at higher prices.

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Officials said essential items such as rice and wheat were routinely siphoned off through a network that included transport vehicles, storage points and several associates. Raids by the Thane Crime Branch in the past reportedly led to the seizure of ration stock worth lakhs.

Booked Under Stringent Laws, Wide Criminal Network Suspected

Police said strict action had earlier been taken against Patel under the MPDA Act, leading to his detention. He and his aides have also faced charges under MCOCA for allegedly running an organised illegal supply chain.

In addition, cases under cheating and criminal breach of trust, along with violations of the Essential Commodities Act, have been registered against him. Authorities have also cited instances where officials were allegedly threatened during enforcement drives.

Several cases against Patel have been recorded at police stations in Kolsewadi, Bazar Peth and Khadakpada.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the NESCO case believe further questioning of Anand Patel could reveal deeper links. Officials say the probe is expanding, with the possibility of uncovering a wider network connected to both the drugs case and illegal trade operations.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

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Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

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Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

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Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan
Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan
Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan
Who Is Lakhan Patel? Goregaon Drugs Party Case Takes Shocking Twist As Accused Anand Patel’s Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

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