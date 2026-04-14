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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

A 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before dying by suicide at their residence in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Suvarna, a homemaker, and her daughter Tarunya.

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 14, 2026 23:55:52 IST

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Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before dying by suicide at their residence in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Suvarna, a homemaker, and her daughter Tarunya. 

Their bodies were discovered around 11 am after police reached the house following reports of a suspected suicide.

Preliminary Probe Points to Disturbing Sequence

According to initial findings, Suvarna allegedly killed her daughter by smothering her and later died by suicide by hanging. Her husband, Chandrashekhar, who works at a private hospital, was not at home at the time of the incident.

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Police officials said early investigations suggest the woman may have been dealing with psychiatric issues and was deeply anxious about her daughter’s future.

Two separate cases have been registered. One complaint was filed by the husband alleging the killing of the child, while another was lodged by Suvarna’s brother, who raised suspicions over the deaths. Further investigation is ongoing.

Another Tragic Case in Karnataka

In a separate incident earlier this month, a 22-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Chitradurga after facing distress over rumours about her personal life.

The student, identified as Likhita, was pursuing Ayurveda studies at a college in Malladihalli. Police said she had been under mental stress after classmates allegedly spread rumours linking her with a professor.

A note recovered from her home in Holalkere town reportedly named some classmates and blamed ongoing ridicule and harassment for pushing her to take the extreme step.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

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Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

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Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway
Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway
Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway
Bengaluru Horror: Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Later Dies By Suicide At Their House In Whitefield, Probe Underway

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