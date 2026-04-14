LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Election affidavits show that assets of Tamil Nadu leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and MK Stalin, have declined between 2021 and 2026, drawing attention to changing financial disclosures ahead of polls.

Udhayanidhi Stalin in focus as assets of leaders shrink in 2026 (Image: ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin in focus as assets of leaders shrink in 2026 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 14, 2026 20:07:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin: The recent filing of election affidavits has highlighted the declining value of many top Tamil Nadu leaders’ declared assets. Among those whose assets have drastically reduced are Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to their disclosures, as shown in the filings submitted to the Election Commission, CM MK Stalin has seen his personal net worth drop from approximately Rs 7.2 Crores five years ago to Rs 6.2 Crores today. In contrast, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin experienced a much sharper decline than his father’s; he reported a decrease of almost 25 percent in his declared assets between years 1 and 5 of their respective terms.

Udhayanidhi Stalin: Decline in wealth highlights trend among leaders

Udhayanidhi’s wealth decline joins an increasing trend among many other senior ministers as well as MLAs throughout Tamil Nadu experiencing significant losses in their reported wealth during this legislative period.

You Might Be Interested In

Beyond M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi, several other ministers and MLAs also reported experiencing declines in their declared wealth, as revealed in their latest filings with the Election Commission. Given the close scrutiny that takes place with election-related filing disclosures, there has been continuing interest in what has caused this pattern.

Previously filed disclosures indicated Deputy CM Udhayanidhi possessed significant real property holdings, which amounted to well over ₹20 Crores during prior filings; the current filings reflect a decrease in his reported real property holdings due to fluctuations in the valuation over five years.

Political journey of Udhayanidhi Stalin adds context to disclosures

Financial disclosures of political figures are becoming increasingly relevant as Udhayanidhi Stalin’s and DMK’s role in Tamil Nadu politics continues to expand. Udhayanidhi is currently Deputy Chief Minister and holds critical responsibilities in several areas, including Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Udhayanidhi began his involvement in active politics in 2019, and by 2020 he had established himself as a significant player within DMK at many different levels. His rapid rise through DMK ranks has occurred due in part to his family connections as he is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the grandson of M Karunanidhi, former CM.

Family legacy and public scrutiny around Udhayanidhi Stalin

As the son of an established political family, Udhayanidhi has often found himself scrutinized publicly and politically. His growth as a leader of DMK has drawn support from party followers but also criticism from opposition members relating to dynastic politics.

Udhayanidhi’s financial disclosures, along with those of his fellow politicians, serve as an essential part of the electoral process by providing transparency surrounding candidate assets and liabilities, which voters can use to evaluate the candidate’s financial health. 

Affidavits show a changing financial picture for Udhayanidhi Stalin

Political leaders can experience changes to their declared wealth due to fluctuations in the marketplace and variations in the structuring of their financial holdings. For instance, Udhayanidhi’s assets have decreased dramatically since his last disclosure, creating ample opportunity for debate this election cycle regarding the financial conditions of all candidates.

As a result of discrepancies on the latest disclosure form, additional potential exists for public discourse surrounding politicians’ leadership, transparency, and accountability in advance of the elections.

Also Read: Bihar New Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary Is New CM; Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Nishant Kumar Among Front Runners For Deputy Role   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-8Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026udhayanidhi-stalin

RELATED News

Bihar New Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary Is New CM; Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Nishant Kumar Among Front Runners For Deputy Role

The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

Two Grooms, One Bride: Wedding Turns Chaotic In Uttar Pradesh As Two Baraats Show Up At Venue In Amroha, Police Step-In And Ask The Woman To Choose One

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli To Miss RCB vs LSG Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Post Raises Concern Over Former Skipper’s Fitness

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

IICMA 2026 brings the World to New Delhi for a Celebration of Global Cake Artistry

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price In India: What The Budget Phone Offers And Why It Could Be A Strong Pick Under Rs 12,000

CSK vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Sanju Samson-Starrer Chennai Super Kings Dominate Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk— Who Wins Today’s IPL 2026 Clash?

Stock Market Crash: Should Investors Turn Greedy Or Stay Cautious? Key Things To Keep In Mind Amid Rising Volatility

‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

After Moya Brennan’s Death, Fans Revisit Clannad’s ‘In a Lifetime’ – Hidden Meaning Goes Viral

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

QUICK LINKS