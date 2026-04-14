Bihar New Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary Is New CM; Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Nishant Kumar Among Front Runners For Deputy Role

The appointment of Samrat Choudhary as Chief Minister of Bihar has ushered in a dramatic transformation of power, following the meeting of the BJP’s legislative party that led to his election. With Nitish Kumar’s resignation, he has closed his long term of office and left the way open for a new leadership team, prompting reports of a new political era. The BJP now holds greater power in the assembly and will govern the Bihar New Cabinet.

Deputy CM race intensifies in Bihar New Cabinet with key names in focus

As the new Bihar cabinet continues to develop, there is now a focus on who will fill the deputy chief minister positions. Some speculations have occurred regarding individuals such as Vijay Chaudhary and Vijender Yadav being seen as potential picks for the position.

Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, has also been mentioned, though reports indicate that he may not necessarily be part of the cabinet as a deputy chief minister. Moreover, ongoing conversations are occurring within the coalition regarding finalising the composition of the new Bihar cabinet.

Bihar New Cabinet marks BJP’s first CM in state history

The new Bihar cabinet is significant because it will be the first time that a leader from the BJP has led the Bihar provincial government.

Reports indicate that the BJP holds the most seats with 89 out of a total membership of 243 in the assembly. This ultimately aided in determining leadership and creating the new Bihar cabinet under Samrat Choudhary.

Leadership transition reshapes Bihar New Cabinet after Nitish Kumar exit

Bihar’s New Cabinet is being reshaped following Nitish Kumar resigning from the position of Chief Minister. His resignation represents the conclusion of a lengthy period of time during which he has led Bihar for many years and had an impact on the way the state is governed.

There are reports indicating that the leadership transition occurred because he had moved to another position of responsibility giving the BJP an opportunity to assume control of the Bihar New Cabinet. This transition creates new political dynamics in the Bihar New Cabinet as well as political dynamics for the overall alliance.

Bihar New Cabinet likely to see balance of allies and senior leaders

The structure of the Bihar New Cabinet is being designed to provide a balance between the different political parties that comprise the overall alliance of two. The two main parties, JD(U) and BJP, will have a substantial degree of representation in terms of assigning key government positions in order to create political stability.

As negotiations continue, politicians such as Vijay Chaudhary and Vijendra Yadav are being discussed heavily, and final approval of Nishant Kumar’s assignment to a major new position is still pending. In the days to come, it will be a critical period in completing the finalization of the members of the new Bihar New Cabinet which is expected to set the future direction of Bihar’s politics.

Also Read: The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister