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Home > Regionals News > The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

Samrat Choudhary, a BJP leader from the Kushwaha community and son of veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary, has risen through Bihar politics to become Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar’s resignation, marking a major political shift in the state.

Who is Samrat Chaudhary? (Photo: ANI)
Who is Samrat Chaudhary? (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 14, 2026 17:52:42 IST

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The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

The rise of Samrat Choudhary has been significant in Bihar as he has become the first leader of the BJP to hold the office of Chief Minister in that state. This change represents a major break from previous state political trends, particularly with regards to the BJP now being positioned in an important role in the state. Samrat Choudhary is originally from the Kushwaha (Koeri) community, which is a part of the OBC caste category, and has been able to establish solid relationships throughout this voting block to assist with his political advancement over time. He was associated with RJD and then crossed over to JDU before finally joining BJP in 2017. 

Who Is Shakuni Choudhary and How Is He Related to Samrat Choudhary?

Samrat Choudhary hails from a political background like his father, Shakuni Choudhary, who was a significant figure in Bihar’s political history and had held numerous Ministerial roles under various governments. 

Shakuni’s abundant experience within numerous parties had enabled him to shape and establish his legacy in many ways. Samrat Choudhary took full advantage of his father’s long-term experience as he learned the essence of politics at an early age.

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What Are the Criminal Cases Linked to Samrat Choudhary?

Many Indian politicians have experienced legal challenges throughout their careers, including Samrat Choudhary. There are currently a number of cases against him that are public record; however, this type of legal trouble occurs frequently in the career of any public official.

Although he has had many previous legal issues, Choudhary has continued to grow as a politician, taking on numerous important responsibilities. According to supporters, none of the legal issues have impeded Choudhary’s political advancement or the amount of support he receives from his constituents.

What Does Samrat Choudhary’s Family Tree Reveal About His Political Roots?

Samrat Choudhary’s family heritage exhibits significant political roots within their family. His father has held multiple leadership positions related to politics in RJD and JDU, therefore thus representing a tradition that has always been present in the life of Samrat Choudhary.

The strong base provided by his heritage gave Samrat Choudhary an advantage in advancing professionally. He eventually became known as one of the main faces of the Bihar BJP and was instrumental in supporting the party’s growth throughout the state of Bihar.

What Is Samrat Choudhary’s Educational Qualification?

Samrat Choudhary has an educational background from Bihar, although specific knowledge of his education is not easily obtainable. Most of what is known about Samrat’s public life is connected to his political career.

Samrat Choudhary has been involved in politics since he was a student, and he has developed throughout the last few years to reach this current level of success.

Why Did Nitish Kumar Resign?

The shift in political leadership occurred when Nitish Kumar stepped down from the position of Chief Minister, resulting in a significant alteration of the political structure within Bihar. Simultaneously, this created an opportunity for Samrat Choudhary to ascend to the role of Chief Minister.

This change in current affairs is viewed as a watershed moment, where Samrat Choudhary now leads the state under the guidance of BJP, and is indicative of a new era of Bihar Politics.

What is the Total Net Worth of Samrat Choudhary

Samrat Choudhary has filed election affidavits listing his assets including real estate and financials; however, the specific amount of wealth listed will depend upon the information provided because of differing valuations of the respective properties.

Additionally, it is a clear indication of his evolutionary path as a politician through his family lineage, how much of a step in the upward direction he has taken to become the next Chief Minister of the State of Bihar, and how his political clout is growing throughout the state.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits    

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The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

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The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

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The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister
The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister
The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister
The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

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