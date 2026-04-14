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Home > India News > PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14. Photo: X/ANI
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14. Photo: X/ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 14, 2026 09:19:42 IST

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PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. 

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor 

At around 12:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

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The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.  

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor, which is set to be inaugurated today, April 14th by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours. 

Key Features of Delhi-Dehradun Corridor 

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. 

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Gets Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. 

These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

What Is Aim of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor? 

According to the PMO, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘This Is Not A Hindu-Muslim Issue’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over SIR Row Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 

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PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

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PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

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PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

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