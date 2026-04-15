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Home > World News > Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: Supermarket brands Lidl and Iceland have already been named in relation to the new regulations. The new restrictions are aimed at limiting the promotion of items high in fat, salt and sugar during hours when children are most likely to be exposed. This is a significant step in rethinking how food products are marketed and advertised on television and digital platforms. This brand is owned by the Schwarz Group , a major German retail company, while iceland is a British supermarket chain known for frozen food.

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 15, 2026 15:48:51 IST

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Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: The United Kingdom government is cracking down on childhood obesity by enforcing new advertising rules on “less healthy” food and drink products. Two supermarket brands Lidl and Iceland have already been named in relation to the new regulations. The new restrictions are aimed at limiting the promotion of items high in fat, salt and sugar during hours when children are most likely to be exposed. This is a significant step in rethinking how food products are marketed and advertised on television and digital platforms. This brand is owned by the Schwarz Group , a major German retail company, while Iceland is a British supermarket chain known for frozen food. 

What Are The New Rules Released By Government?

The new advertising rules means that we can no longer see promotions of certain less healthy food products on TV between 5:30am and 9pm. And they will also be prohibited online at all times. We are talking about products that are high in fat, salt, and sugar (or HFSS) such as soft drinks, chocolates, sweets, pizzas, ice creams, sweet cereals and ready meals.

But it is not a blanket ban: each product is examined using a nutrient profiling system which will flag products that are “less healthy.” Only those that meet both the category and nutrient criteria will be restricted.

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Why Were Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned?

Ads from Lidl and Iceland were prohibited as they advertised foods that belong to the ‘less healthy’ category as defined under new rules in the United Kingdom.

The Advertising Standards Authority found that some of the products advertised were high in fat, salt and/or sugar and also fell into restricted food categories including sweetened bakery products and confectionery. 

So Lidl’s pastry product and Iceland’s sweets and snack products represented both category and nutritional criteria, and were therefore not allowed to be advertised under the new rules.

The regulations prohibit such advertising during daytime TV and completely online, meaning that the advertisements were prohibited for breaching guidelines on limiting children’s exposure to advertising food products that are considered to be less healthy.

Other Ad Decisions and Industry Reactions The Advertising Standards

Authority examined some other cases and made decisions that a few adverts did not breach the rules. For example, a social media post from influencer John Fisher advertising a restaurant menu was cleared because the items promoted were not considered less healthy.

Likewise, a television advert featuring a child picking up a doughnut in an airport lounge was allowed because it was considered part of a wider context rather than an attempt to sell the specific food. Both Lidl and Iceland acted quickly, taking down the offending ad and updating marketing processes.

Iceland said that the inclusion of restricted foods was due to a technical issue involving product data. The authorities said these early decisions will help clarify how the new rules are applied as enforcement continues to develop.

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Tags: HFSS food advertising rulesIceland ad ban UKLidl ad ban UK

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Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

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Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity
Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity
Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity
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