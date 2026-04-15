‘My Indian In-Laws Enriched America’: JD Vance Praises Usha Vance’s Family, Flags ‘Fraud’ In H-1B Visa System

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday spoke about the contribution of immigrants to the United States, citing his own Indian-origin in-laws as an example. He also raised concerns about the misuse of the H-1B visa programme. The VP is married to Usha Vance, the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States. Her family traces its roots to Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh. The H-1B visa programme is widely used by US technology firms to recruit foreign workers, with a significant number of beneficiaries being Indian professionals across sectors such as technology and healthcare.

JD Vance Says ‘There Is a Lot of Fraud’ On H-1B Visa System

Speaking at an event organised by Turning Point USA in Georgia, Vance spoke about the challenges faced by H-1B visa holders in obtaining a Green Card, or Permanent Resident Card, which allows long-term residence and employment in the US.

He said the system faces integrity issues but also acknowledged the positive contributions of many immigrants.

“I think you can believe on the one hand that there’s a lot of fraud in the H-1B system, while also believing that there are people who have come to the United States in the past who have enriched this country.”

US VP JD Vance Says ‘My In-Laws Have Enriched America’

Vance praised his wife’s family and their role in contributing to American society.

“I’m married to the daughter of immigrants from India. And, you know, I love my in-laws. They’re great people, and they have been great contributors to the United States of America,” he said.

Vance also spoke about the importance of assimilation, stating that individuals who become US citizens should prioritise American interests over affiliations with their country of origin.

“The system only works if everybody thinks of themselves as an American. I remember having this conversation with my father-in-law, who’s an amazing guy,” he said.

“My father-in-law, who came from India, who moved to the United States, who got an education and became an American citizen, never once in my life has he ever said, ‘You have to do this’ or ‘You should do this because it’s in the best interest of the country that I came from.’”

JD Vance, Usha Vance Marriage Rumours

Last year, JD Vance’s marriage became the subject of rumour mills with social media users and several media agencies claiming the power couple was separating. However, he addressed the speculations surrounding his marriage, including reports about the Second Lady being seen without her wedding ring.

In an interview with NBC News, he downplayed the chatter, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said Thursday.

In a separate interview with NBC News, Usha Vance offered a positive assessment of her marriage amid speculation about a potential 2028 White House run. “I’m not his staffer, I’m not involved in this in any professional sense,” she said. “There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything.”