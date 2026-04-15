UP Board Results 2026 Expected To Be Out: Check Class 10, 12 Scores at upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 by April 25, putting a sigh of relief on nearly 55 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year.

The board will officially announce the date and time of the result and will activate the links on the official websites.

When will UP Board Result 2026 be declared

The UP Board results 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be declared by April 25.

Though the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed, the result will most probably be declared around the same time as usual in the month of April. Students should keep checking the updates from the official sources.

Where to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 online

Students can check their results on upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. Once the result is declared. The result links will be activated on these websites as soon as the result is officially announced.

How to check UP Board Result 2026

Students can go through the below steps to check their results:

Go to the official websites, upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Click on ‘UP Board 10th Result 2026’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2026’.

Enter roll number and school code

Click on submit

Check and download scorecard

Students must keep their admit cards handy to avoid delay.

What is the UP Board step marking system 2026

UPMSP has announced a step marking system for this year. As per this system: students are awarded marks for every correct step; no marks are taken away for wrong final answers.

Students are awarded partial marks for correct steps. This change will make the evaluation more student-friendly.

How many students are waiting for UP Board Results 2026

The UP Board exam this year has seen 55 lakh students, making it one of the biggest school-level examinations in India. The upcoming results will be a significant step for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

What are the passing marks for UP Board exams 2026

Students must secure minimum passing marks as prescribed by the board to qualify. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the option to appear for compartment exams or apply for scrutiny to improve their scores.

What should students keep in mind on result day

All students need to secure the minimum passing marks as per the board. Those who miss out on the marks will have to appear for the compartment exams or apply for scrutiny for better marks. Things to remember on result day

Students need to: Make sure to have roll number and login details handy. Expect traffic problems on the official websites.

Keep an eye on any other method to check result in case the website is slow. Download and save the marksheet.

The UP Board is expected to declare the results on time and in a smooth manner, as lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for them.

Students are advised to stick to official websites only and avoid any misinformation on social media.