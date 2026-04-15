CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

CBSE Class 10 Results declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon, with the students eagerly awaiting their results.
DigiLocker has stated that the results may be announced soon, possibly before the end of April. There is no official confirmation regarding the date of the results announcement.
Students can check their results on official websites and can also download their digital marksheets. DigiLocker has become one of the fastest and most reliable result portals.
CBSE Class 10 Results Out: How to check CBSE Results 2026 on DigiLocker
Students can check the steps to download the marksheet via DigiLocker:
- Visit the digilocker.gov.in website or DigiLocker app
- Log in either with registered mobile number, Aadhaar or username
- New users need to register with their Aadhaar details
- Education
- Central Board of Secondary Education
- Marksheet / Passing Certificate
- Enter roll number, year of exam and 6-digit security PIN
- Click submit to view and download the marksheet.
Students are advised to complete the process before the results announcement to avoid any delay on the result day.
CBSE Class 10 Results Out: What is the DigiLocker security PIN for CBSE results
The 6-digit security PIN is provided by the school to the students. The PIN is required to download the digits from DigiLocker for CBSE.
The students will need to keep the PIN confidential and use it with the roll number to download their marksheets.
DigiLocker has also highlighted the importance of APAAR ID for students. ABC, the students having their APAAR ID linked with CBSE will get their CBSE digital marksheets in ‘Issued Documents’ automatically after the results are announced.
ABC students who do not have an APAAR ID should create an APAAR ID before the result is announced to prevent any last-minute problem.
CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Where else can students check CBSE Results 2026
Students can also check their CBSE results on following official sites
- cbse.gov.in results
- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
ABC students will need to enter their roll number, school number and date of birth to access their scores online.
When were CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams held in 2026
The CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams for the 2026 session were conducted from 17th February to 11th March.
About 25 lakh students appeared for Class 10 examinations alone, which is one of the largest school-level examinations in the country. Evaluation work has been completed, and results are awaited now.
Why is DigiLocker important for CBSE results 2026
DigiLocker is a cloud-based solution that provides instant access to verified digital documents, thereby reducing the reliance on physical marksheets.
Some of the benefits of DigiLocker include the following: Immediate and secure access to results, digitally verified mark sheets, and easy download and storage.
Students can use these documents for admission and other official purposes until the schools issue original certificates.
What should students do before CBSE results are declared
Students should activate their DigiLocker account. Have roll number, school number, and PIN handy. Have the APAAR ID created and linked and make sure to follow only official updates.
As results are expected to be announced soon, students are advised to remain calm and follow official channels for updates. With the availability of multiple platforms, especially DigiLocker, it is expected that all candidates will receive hassle-free access to results.
Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
Known for her clear and reader-friendly writing, she simplifies complex education updates into accessible stories that guide aspirants, students, and parents. She is also interested in highlighting inspiring student journeys and grassroots education initiatives.
For queries or story tips, you can reach out to her on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Hitkariradz