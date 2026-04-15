CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

CBSE Class 10 Results declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon, with the students eagerly awaiting their results.

DigiLocker has stated that the results may be announced soon, possibly before the end of April. There is no official confirmation regarding the date of the results announcement.

Students can check their results on official websites and can also download their digital marksheets. DigiLocker has become one of the fastest and most reliable result portals.

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: How to check CBSE Results 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can check the steps to download the marksheet via DigiLocker:

Visit the digilocker.gov.in website or DigiLocker app

Log in either with registered mobile number, Aadhaar or username

New users need to register with their Aadhaar details

Education

Central Board of Secondary Education

Marksheet / Passing Certificate

Enter roll number, year of exam and 6-digit security PIN

Click submit to view and download the marksheet.

Students are advised to complete the process before the results announcement to avoid any delay on the result day.

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: What is the DigiLocker security PIN for CBSE results

The 6-digit security PIN is provided by the school to the students. The PIN is required to download the digits from DigiLocker for CBSE.

The students will need to keep the PIN confidential and use it with the roll number to download their marksheets.

DigiLocker has also highlighted the importance of APAAR ID for students. ABC, the students having their APAAR ID linked with CBSE will get their CBSE digital marksheets in ‘Issued Documents’ automatically after the results are announced.

ABC students who do not have an APAAR ID should create an APAAR ID before the result is announced to prevent any last-minute problem.

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Where else can students check CBSE Results 2026

Students can also check their CBSE results on following official sites

cbse.gov.in results

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

ABC students will need to enter their roll number, school number and date of birth to access their scores online.

When were CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams held in 2026

The CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exams for the 2026 session were conducted from 17th February to 11th March.

About 25 lakh students appeared for Class 10 examinations alone, which is one of the largest school-level examinations in the country. Evaluation work has been completed, and results are awaited now.

Why is DigiLocker important for CBSE results 2026

DigiLocker is a cloud-based solution that provides instant access to verified digital documents, thereby reducing the reliance on physical marksheets.

Some of the benefits of DigiLocker include the following: Immediate and secure access to results, digitally verified mark sheets, and easy download and storage.

Students can use these documents for admission and other official purposes until the schools issue original certificates.

What should students do before CBSE results are declared

Students should activate their DigiLocker account. Have roll number, school number, and PIN handy. Have the APAAR ID created and linked and make sure to follow only official updates.

As results are expected to be announced soon, students are advised to remain calm and follow official channels for updates. With the availability of multiple platforms, especially DigiLocker, it is expected that all candidates will receive hassle-free access to results.

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