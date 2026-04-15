[Out] AP Inter Board Results 2026 Declared At bie.ap.gov.in: Direct link To Open, Pass Percentage, How To Check Marks

AP Board Inter Results 2026 Declared: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results 2026 for all students of both years. The results of more than 10 lakh candidates are now available online. The results can be viewed on the portal, bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in, and through other alternate platforms like WhatsApp services launched by the board.

What are the key highlights of AP Inter Results 2026

This year’s results have shown a consistent pattern in terms of performance of students of both years. While the official overall pass percentage is still hanging in the balance, initial updates have shown:

The pass percentage of second-year students is higher than that of the first year. Pass percentages are consistent with previous years. Government junior colleges have shown better performance. In government junior colleges, the first-year pass percentage was about 54 per cent, and second-year results were 68 per cent, which is among the best performances in the last decade.

How many students appeared for AP Intermediate exams 2026

AP Intermediate exams continue to be one of the biggest state-level examinations in India. This year about 4.87 lakh students appeared in first-year exams. 4.22 lakh students appeared in second-year exams. Exams were held in the February–March cycle.

First-year exams were conducted from February 23 to March 24, and second-year exams were conducted from February 24 to March 23.

AP Board Inter Results 2026 Declared: What is the minimum passing criteria in AP Inter exams

Students have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the AP Intermediate exams. The same criteria are applicable to both first-year and second-year students.

The failing students will get another chance to pass through supplementary exams, which are expected to be conducted in May 2026.

AP Board Inter Results 2026 Declared: How to check AP Inter Results 2026 online

To download the marks memo, students can simply do the following:

Open the link, bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on AP Inter 1st Year Results 2026 or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026

Enter hall ticket number and other details

Click on submit

Download the marks memo to your phone and keep it handy for your future reference.

Alternatively, students can get results from WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to Mana Mitra, 9552300009.

AP Board Inter Results 2026 Declared: How are AP Inter results 2026 compared to last year

A report from 2025 shows that the pass percentage was about 70 per cent for first-year students and 83 per cent for second-year students. The trend of second-year students outperforming first-year students continues this year too.

Officials say the similar pass percentages over the years show a consistent academic trend, and government institutions have shown slight improvement.

AP Board Inter Results 2026 Declared: What should students do after the result

After downloading the marks memo, students should do the following: Check all details included in the result. Contact school authorities in case there are any discrepancies. Apply for re-evaluation if needed. Prepare for supplementary exams if needed. With lakhs of students awaiting their results, the announcement marks a significant academic milestone, impacting future academic and career choices for many individuals across Andhra Pradesh.