MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Direct Link and Steps to Check Class 10, 12 Scores

The MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education today at 11 am. Lakhs of students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their marksheet online via the official portal.

The result was conferred in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, as it is a significant academic achievement for all students across the state.

How to check MP Board Result 2026

Students are required to follow these simple steps to retrieve the results:

Visit the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 or MP Board Class 12 Result 2026

Enter your roll number and application number.

Click on submit

Check and download the marksheet for future reference

It is advised to have the admit card handy to avoid delay while checking the result.

What are the official websites for MPBSE Result 2026

In addition to the official portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, the result can also be retrieved from mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

On result day, the sites may not load instantly due to heavy traffic. Students have been advised to access the result via alternate platforms like DigiLocker or SMS.

What details are required to check MP Board results 2026

The following information is needed to retrieve the scorecard: roll number, application number Both the credentials are mandatory to log in and check the scorecard online.

What is the passing criteria for MP Board exams 2026

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for supplementary exams, which are expected to be conducted in the later part of this year.

How many students appeared for MP Board exams 2026

The official number of candidates is yet to be confirmed. However, lakhs of students appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. The announcement of results plays a pivotal role in shaping students’ next academic or career path.

How does MP Board Result 2026 compare with last year

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2025 is 76.22 per cent. Girls topped boys by scoring a pass percentage of 79.27 per cent compared to 73.21 per cent among male students.

The authorities are assuming similar performance from students this year. However, the details of toppers, results by districts, etc. are awaited.

What should students do after downloading MP Board Result 2026

After downloading the MP Board Result 2026, students need to: Check personal details on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, contact school authorities. Apply for re-evaluation if not satisfied with the marks. Prepare for supplementary exams, if necessary

The MP Board results are an important milestone for students, especially for Class 10 students, who need to choose their future streams, and Class 12 students, who need to decide on their next course of study. The authorities have advised students to remain calm and carefully examine their results before deciding their next course of action.