180 Girls, 350 Sex Videos: What Lies Behind The Shocking Amravati Mobile Video Download Scandal?

The video scandal which erupted in Paratwada in Amravati is becoming more serious by the day with investigators coming up with more shocking revelations. What seemed to be a case of a few viral clips grew to be a far bigger and more worrying investigation. A second accused, Uzer Khan Iqbal Khan, has recently been arrested by the police in relation to the spread of objectionable videos. Claims that there may have been up to 180 girls and up to 350 videos involved in the case are also being investigated and are increasing public outcry and anger.

180 Girls, 350 Sex Videos: What Actually Happened Here?

The police department asserts that Uzer Khan Iqbal Khan used Ayan Ahmed’s mobile phone to download explicit videos which he subsequently shared on social media platforms. The police have taken him into custody for interrogation because investigators hope to find information about how the video was made and which people are connected to the investigation. The officials believe that upcoming interrogations will lead to the discovery of crucial information about video recording sites and their distribution methods which will create a broader understanding of the case network.

Prime Suspect: Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer

The primary suspect Ayan Ahmed who holds UAE nationality has previous arrests and multiple legal charges against him. The court has ordered his detention in police custody until his next court date on April 21, 2026. The authorities have already taken possession of several of his disturbing videos from his mobile device, and they are currently working to identify the victims shown in the content. Only a tiny fraction of victims has been discovered, yet the search for additional victims continues. Authorities are maintaining strict secrecy about the case because it involves sensitive matters while female officers will support victims in reporting the incident. Cyber specialists are currently trying to recover deleted data because it contains important information.

‘Amravati Files’

The political reaction and anger of people in the region has also been triggered by the incident. Opposition leaders have raised questions on the law and order situation and some reports indicated that there could be political connections of the accused, but such claims are being investigated. Local officials have also been demanding a high level investigation, including the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). With the increasing tensions security has been beefed up in the affected regions and even groups have resorted to calling a bandh. The police have encouraged people against publishing any sensitive information concerning the case, stating that it is punishable. The investigations are still in progress and the police have not ruled out additional arrests since they strive to unearth the full magnitude of the scandal.

Also Read: Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?