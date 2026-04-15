RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 action keeps going strong as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, 2026. The defending champions are doing well; they are in third place with three wins out of four games.After losing recently, the Lucknow Super Giants are in seventh place.LSG needs to do better against RCB, which has scored more than 200 runs in every game this season. Bengaluru has been great at home, but Lucknow needs to play better.These IPL games are getting really exciting, and this one is going to be a great match.

RCB vs LSG Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is still the best place to bat in the IPL 2026 circuit. Every game played here so far has had scores over 200 because the boundaries are so short and the deck is so flat. The surface doesn’t help spinners much, but pacers might have some fun with the new ball under lights. Chasing is the best way to go here because of the dew and how easy it is to clear the ropes in the second innings.

RCB vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Historical data favors the home side, though the visitors have a unique record at this specific ground.

Total Matches Played: 6

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins : 4

Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 2

Interestingly, LSG has won both of their previous encounters against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, adding a fascinating layer to this rivalry.

RCB vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

If RCB bowls second, they will probably bring in Suyash Sharma to make the middle overs harder. Prince Yadav will be LSG’s main tactical backup to help their fast attack or late-order hitting.

RCB vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Virat Kohli: The legendary opener is in sublime touch having scored a half century in the previous game and loves the true bounce of this surface.

Phil Salt: He has been the aggressor for RCB this season and his ability to exploit powerplay restrictions makes him a non negotiable pick.

Nicholas Pooran: As the primary finisher for LSG, his strike rate at this venue is phenomenal and he can change the game within two overs.

Rajat Patidar: The RCB skipper is currently their leading run getter with 195 runs and has shown great maturity in anchoring high scoring chases.

RCB vs LSG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Virat Kohli: The most reliable choice for Best captain and vice-captain for M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch given his consistency.

Phil Salt: A high floor player who provides points through both rapid scoring and wicketkeeping contributions.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Rishabh Pant : He is a Low selection percentage player for IPL Grand League captaincy today but has the potential to produce a massive haul.

Romario Shepherd: A true wildcard who can provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball and quick cameos with the bat.

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion