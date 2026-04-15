LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

In IPL 2026 Match 23, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Check out our expert prediction for the Chinnaswamy match, our pitch report and our Dream11 tips.

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo: IPL Media
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo: IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 15, 2026 16:02:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 action keeps going strong as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, 2026. The defending champions are doing well; they are in third place with three wins out of four games.After losing recently, the Lucknow Super Giants are in seventh place.LSG needs to do better against RCB, which has scored more than 200 runs in every game this season. Bengaluru has been great at home, but Lucknow needs to play better.These IPL games are getting really exciting, and this one is going to be a great match.

RCB vs LSG Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is still the best place to bat in the IPL 2026 circuit. Every game played here so far has had scores over 200 because the boundaries are so short and the deck is so flat. The surface doesn’t help spinners much, but pacers might have some fun with the new ball under lights. Chasing is the best way to go here because of the dew and how easy it is to clear the ropes in the second innings.

RCB vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Historical data favors the home side, though the visitors have a unique record at this specific ground.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Total Matches Played: 6

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins: 4

  • Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 2

Interestingly, LSG has won both of their previous encounters against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, adding a fascinating layer to this rivalry.

RCB vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

If RCB bowls second, they will probably bring in Suyash Sharma to make the middle overs harder. Prince Yadav will be LSG’s main tactical backup to help their fast attack or late-order hitting.

RCB vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Virat Kohli: The legendary opener is in sublime touch having scored a half century in the previous game and loves the true bounce of this surface.

  • Phil Salt: He has been the aggressor for RCB this season and his ability to exploit powerplay restrictions makes him a non negotiable pick.

  • Nicholas Pooran: As the primary finisher for LSG, his strike rate at this venue is phenomenal and he can change the game within two overs.

  • Rajat Patidar: The RCB skipper is currently their leading run getter with 195 runs and has shown great maturity in anchoring high scoring chases.

RCB vs LSG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

  • Virat Kohli: The most reliable choice for Best captain and vice-captain for M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch given his consistency.

  • Phil Salt: A high floor player who provides points through both rapid scoring and wicketkeeping contributions.

Differential/Risky Picks:

  • Rishabh Pant: He is a Low selection percentage player for IPL Grand League captaincy today but has the potential to produce a massive haul.

  • Romario Shepherd: A true wildcard who can provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball and quick cameos with the bat.

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

  • Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

  • Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni

  • All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (VC), Romario Shepherd

  • Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 TeamRCB vs LSGRCB vs LSG Dream11 PredictionRCB vs LSG Fantasy Cricket TipsRCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 23RCB vs LSG Playing XI Today

RELATED News

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

Viktor Axelsen Retires: Follow Career Highlights, Net Worth, Height, Interesting Facts | All You Need To Know

PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

Viktor Axelsen, Double Olympic Gold-Medallist, Retires From Professional Badminton At 32

LATEST NEWS

UP Board Results 2026 Expected To Be Out: Check Class 10, 12 Scores at upresults.nic.in

Shahbaz Sharif’s Embarrassing ‘Draft’ Blunder Triggers Storm: Pakistan Journalist Claims ‘Not-So-Educated’ Aide ‘Pahalwan’ Runs His X Account

Rakhi Sawant Hits Out At Samay Raina For Making Fun Of Bachchans, Says ‘Abhishek Mera Favourite Actor Hai’ — Watch Video

Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

Lidl and Iceland Ads Banned in UK: New Junk Food Rules Target | HFSS Products to Tackle Childhood Obesity

Who Is Comedian Anudeep Katikala Arrested By Andhra Police In Uttar Pradesh Over Joke On Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan? All You Need To Know

Will Bihar’s New CM Samrat Choudhary Put An End To Liquor Ban In State? Calls to Repeal Liquor Ban Intensify As Leaders Cite Annual Rs.30,000 Crore Loss And Enforcement Challenges

Who Is Roman Gofman? Boxer-Turned General With No Intelligence Experience Picked By Netanyahu As New Mossad Chief

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

QUICK LINKS