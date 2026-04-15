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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

Head of Cricket at Marylebone Cricket Club, Fraser Stewart, has called for a major shift in IPL slow over-rate rules, saying penalties should be imposed on umpires rather than players. The debate gained fresh momentum after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during an IPL 2026 clash against CSK in Chepauk.

Cricket Australia responded to Ajinkya Rahane's criticism of Cameron Green not bowling in the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 clash. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders
Cricket Australia responded to Ajinkya Rahane's criticism of Cameron Green not bowling in the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 clash. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 15, 2026 15:44:51 IST

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IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) head Fraser Stewart has said that the slow over-rate penalties in the Indian Premier League should be shifted on to the umpires and not the players because the officials have the right to pause long breaks and in the case of delayed games, they are responsible.

One of the attendees at the slow-paced, four-hour and 22-minute-long clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium was Stewart.

“The umpires were letting it be slow. I think it is an umpire’s job to try to keep the game moving, but when every break is an advertising opportunity for the billions that are watching, you can see why,” Stewart said while speaking to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

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“The laws allow warnings and five-run penalties, but umpires are reluctant to enforce them. One suggestion is to fine umpires if over-rates are poor, that might ensure games move along,” Stewart added.

Why Fining Umpires is a Significant Step?

Fining umpires is a significant step if it materialises, given that skippers bear the brunt of penalties when teams fail to complete overs on time, including fines, fielding restrictions and penalty runs.

But making umpires more accountable for timekeeping could be a major boost for the game.

“It is a real issue. We were there for the game. What struck us was the pace, how slow it was, with so many stoppages. In The Hundred, a wicket falls and a 60-second clock starts,” Stewart said.

“The next batter must be ready, or the team concedes five penalty runs. I know it is hotter here and people have to have drinks and stuff, but there were just so many people running on and off the pitch all the time,” Stewart added.

What is Slow Over Rate in IPL?

Over rate refers to the average number of overs bowled by the fielding side in an hour. As per IPL regulations, a team is required to bowl 14.11 overs per hour in T20 matches, including two strategic timeouts lasting 2 minutes and 30 seconds each.

The bowling side must complete its 20 overs within 90 minutes.
Delays caused by DRS, injuries, and unforeseen circumstances are taken into consideration. However, if the team exceeds the allotted time, it is deemed a slow over rate violation.

Players who have been fined in IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya are the players who have been fined for slow over-rate. 

Penalties for Slow Over Rate in IPL 2025

If a team fails to maintain the required over rate, the captain and the team face severe penalties, which increase with each offence. Here’s a breakdown of the fines and punishments:

First Offence

The captain is fined INR 12 lakh.

No penalty is imposed on the other players.
 
Second Offence

The captain is fined INR 24 lakh.

The other 10 players, including impact substitutes, are fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.
 
Third and Subsequent Offences

The captain is fined INR 30 lakh and is banned for one match.

The other 10 players are fined INR 12 lakh or 50% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

Also Read: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

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IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined
IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined
IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined
IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

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