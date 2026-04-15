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Home > Sports News > PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has slammed the forced comparisons between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shehzad, who went unsold for PSL 2026, noted that the overseas players playing in the Pakistani league are either retired or went unsold during the IPL auction.

David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)
David Warner. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 15, 2026 15:06:17 IST

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PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has taken a dig at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on the league’s comparison with IPL. The ex-Pakistan batter also slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for banning the players who opted out of the tournament despite getting picked by the franchises. 

“The only players you have left in the PSL are those who retired from the IPL, went unsolds in the IPL or have no IPL careers left in the IPL (David Warner, Steve Smith). Anyone at all who have a chance to play will only select the IPL. So how many more players you will ban?” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

“Kusal Mendis is playing, performing in PSL, and he is being asked questions like ‘sir, last time you left and went to IPL, what do you think about that?’ Look at what kind of questions they are asking,” he added.

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“Look at Rilee Rossouw – there is no clarity about his performances (in PSL), but he has made statements. And when he was asked about IPL – that what do you think about IPL – so while playing PSL, you obviously cannot praise IPL. So in that, he said, ‘Oh, that is a Bollywood movie. The cricket is happening here in PSL’,” said Shehzad

Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and join the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCB announced that Zimbabwean cricketer is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements,” read the statement. 

“The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL. The PSL remains dedicated to ensuring that the league remains a platform where contractual certainty is respected and where the actions of all players and agents reflect the prestige of the tournament.”

“While the PSL acknowledges the complexities of modern cricket schedules, it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach,” he added. 

Who Are the Other Cricketers to Leave PSL for IPL?

Blessing Muzarabani is not the only one. Recently, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka left his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals.

A similar situation happened last year when South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch chose to play for Mumbai Indians despite having a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. As a result, he was banned by the PSL for one year.

Apart from them, several other overseas players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman and Spencer Johnson also withdrew from the PSL before the start of the 2026 season, citing different reasons.

Also Read: RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 | Is Virat Kohli Set to Miss Out on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Playing XI? Check Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XIs

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PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB
PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB
PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB
PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

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