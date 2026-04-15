RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli Set to Miss Out on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Playing XI? Check Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XIs

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. After a slight hiccup in the tournament, RCB made a fine comeback with a win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Phil Salt showed his class with the bat and smashed 78 off 36.

RCB’s batting hasn’t been a problem but their bowling has surely been a concern. Lucknow Super Giants on the other side, have played four matches and have two wins and a couple of losses under their belt. While RCB will look to continue their winning streak, LSG will also aim to come up with a big show in their third away match of the ongoing season.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: What is the Head-to-Head Record?

RCB and LSG have faced each other in 6 matches where the Bengaluru side have won four matches while LSG have won two.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: What Stats And Records Suggest?

RCB hold the record for the highest total in this fixture with 230/4 in Lucknow in 2025, while LSG registered the lowest total of 108 all out in 2023 at the same venue. LSG’s biggest win by runs came in 2024 when they defended 182 to win by 28 runs in Bengaluru, whereas RCB recorded the biggest win by wickets with a six-wicket chase of 228 in Lucknow in 2025.

Individually, Faf du Plessis leads the run charts with 238 runs in five matches for RCB, while Rishabh Pant holds the highest individual score in this rivalry with an unbeaten 118 for LSG. Nicholas Pooran has been the biggest six-hitter with 13 maximums, while both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have registered two 50-plus scores each. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood has been the standout performer, picking up 9 wickets in just three matches, including best figures of 4/25. Kohli also holds the record for playing the most matches in this fixture, featuring in six games for RCB.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: What is the Pitch Report?

RCB will face LSG in the IPL 2026 match on Wednesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the two IPL 2026 matches played so far at this venue, teams have managed to score more than 200 runs on all four occasions, and there are high expectations of another high-scoring match on Wednesday. In their last IPL 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB posted a total of 250 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: What Will be the Predicted Playing XIs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Sub: Prince Yadav

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